Join MDC for fun and informative events throughout July in the Ozark Region

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WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Kayaking and compass reading are on the schedule in the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Ozark Region this summer.

MDC will host two different types of kayaking classes in July. Introduction to Flatwater Kayaking will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Rinquelin Trail Lake Conservation Area in Dixon. The basic flatwater kayaking program will go over information and paddling safety before heading to the water. The program is geared for ages 13 and older. Participants under 18 years old must be accompanied by a registered adult. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/218659

The second class will focus on Introduction to Stream Kayaking from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Ross Access on the Big Piney River. Space is filling up, so don’t hesitate to register. Sign up at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/218658

Fishing poles will be provided for paddlers to experience kayak fishing during the later portion of both Flatwater Kayaking and Stream Kayaking programs; participants 16 and older must possess a valid fishing permit. Kayaks, paddles, and life jackets will be provided. Close-toed shoes are required.

Learn Compass Orienteering at Ber Juan Park from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Ber Juan Park, 1200 Holloway Street in Rolla. Join MDC and learn the basics of reading maps and using a compass during a brief classroom portion. Participants will then have a chance to put their new orienteering skills into practice. Registration required. This program is intended for those ages 10 and older. Register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/218830

A thorough list of events across Missouri may be found at mdc.mo.gov/events?event=&location=All&county=All®ion=705

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, conservation areas, and public programs. To request ADA accommodation for participation in an MDC program, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.