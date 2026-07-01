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Join MDC and NDA July 28 for Hunting for Venison webinar

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the National Deer Association (NDA) invite landowners and others interested in managing deer on their properties to join them online for a free Zoom webinar on R3 (Recruit, Retain, Reactivate) deer hunting programs and venison donation.

The Hunting for Venison webinar will be held Tuesday, July 28, at 6 p.m. It will begin with a presentation from an NDA Outreach Specialist followed by MDC and NDA staff answering participants’ questions.  

Save this link for the free Zoom webinar on Hunting for Venison and click on it on July 28 at 6 p.m.: //us06web.zoom.us/j/89381654747

For those who have not previously used Zoom on their selected device, click the link ahead of time and follow the prompts to install the free Zoom software.

This webinar is the second of MDC’s and NDA’s free 2026 Missouri deer management webinar series via Zoom. The final webinar in the 2026 series will be on Wildlife Food Plots in Missouri and is scheduled for Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. Previous webinar recordings are available at short.mdc.mo.gov/ocY.

Learn more about deer management at mdc.mo.gov/your-property/improve-your-property/wildlife-management/deer-management.

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Join MDC and NDA July 28 for Hunting for Venison webinar

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