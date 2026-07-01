Join MDC staff for a guided habitat hike in Columbia July 23

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COLUMBIA, Mo. – Learn about different landscapes and habitats found in central Missouri during an interactive hike in Columbia. During this free event on Thursday, July 23, Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) staff will guide participants on a hike through Capen Park while discussing different management techniques utilized for varying types of habitat.

Staff will discuss ways to manage grassland, woodland, and riparian areas. They will also provide insight into native and invasive plant species identification and management.

Hikers will meet at Capen Park at 6 p.m. All ages are invited, and registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ocn. Please note that this event is a make-up from June 11, 2026. The original event was cancelled due to inclement weather.

Questions about the event can be sent to MDC Private Lands Conservationist Austin Dixon at austin.dixon@mdc.mo.gov.

Capen Park is located at 1600 Capen Park Drive in Columbia.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.