ASCE Featured in USA TODAY America250 Documentary Series

Film Spotlights How Civil Engineering Accomplishments Have Driven American Ingenuity and Progress

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Society of Civil Engineers ( ASCE ), the nation’s largest and oldest engineering society, has been featured in a documentary series on USA TODAY, America250, celebrating the United States’ 250th anniversary. The series features short documentaries on 25 companies and organizations that have helped shape America’s past, present and future, those which have driven ingenuity and transformed the nation and the world.From the transcontinental railroad to water purification and distribution systems, the electric grid, the interstate highway system and more, civil engineers have designed and constructed the systems that are the backbone of our economy and public safety. Since its inception in 1852, ASCE and its 160,000 members have developed building codes and standards we rely on for safe and sustainable structures that can withstand extreme weather events and benefit communities for decades, or even centuries. ASCE has led some of the most recognized engineering and infrastructure education programs and advocacy efforts in the nation, inspiring younger audiences to join the profession and educating the public on the importance of prioritizing our built environment.“Nearly every community has beloved infrastructure projects that have come to symbolize their identity, but we often don't think about how transformational those projects were to our history,” said Marsha Anderson Bomar, Ph.D., ASCE President. “This film recognizes the engineering profession’s contributions to American progress and exceptionalism since our nation was founded 250 years ago. Civil engineers will continue to advance our nation’s infrastructure to support current and future needs, prioritizing resilience, sustainability and innovative practices to ensure American households and businesses are equipped to thrive for another 250 years.”In addition to codes and standards development and major infrastructure projects, the film references ASCE’s Report Card for America’s Infrastructure – the most cited infrastructure report in the nation – and its Future World Vision virtual reality program, which imagines a series of future scenarios demonstrating how civil engineering will shape future environments. ASCE’s recent IMAX film Cities of the Future also outlines some of these scenarios and includes engineering innovations that will reshape our communities to meet evolving needs for the next 50 years. For more information about ASCE or any of the mentioned programs and publications, please contact Kevin Longley, ASCE Director of Media Relations & Public Affairs.ABOUT THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CIVIL ENGINEERSFounded in 1852, the American Society of Civil Engineers represents more than 160,000 civil engineers worldwide and is America's oldest national engineering society. ASCE works to raise awareness of the need to maintain and modernize the nation’s infrastructure using sustainable and resilient practices, advocates for increasing and optimizing investment in infrastructure, and improve engineering knowledge and competency. For more information, visit www.asce.org or www.infrastructurereportcard.org and follow us on Twitter, @ASCETweets and @ASCEGovRel.

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