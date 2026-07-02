Visitors Fuel Local Success - Driving record tourism impact in the Birthplace of Bourbon, Georgetown/Scott County, KY

That's Georgetown, KY for ya! Tourism drove a record $191.5 million in visitor spending in Scott County in 2025

Georgetown/Scott County Tourism drove a record $191.5M economic impact in 2025, supporting 1,259 jobs and strengthening local businesses and tax revenue.

GEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With record setting economic impact reaching $191.5 million in 2025, Georgetown Scott County Tourism is proving the adage that every visit counts, and that every visitor leaves behind more than memories.“Tourism continues to be one of the most powerful forces shaping our community’s growth,” said Lori Saunders, executive director of Georgetown/Scott County Tourism. “When travelers choose Georgetown and Scott County, they’re not just enjoying our lodgings, attractions, restaurants, shops and outdoor spaces, they’re directly supporting local jobs, strengthening small businesses and helping us build a vibrant, welcoming place to live.“This year’s record numbers reflect both the dedication of our tourism partners and the genuine hospitality that keeps visitors returning again and again,” she added.In Scott County, tourism supported 1,259 jobs, produced $38.8 million in labor income and generated $14.7 million in local tax revenues. (Each household in Georgetown/Scott County would need to be taxed an additional $650 to replace the visitor generated taxes received in 2025.)Scott County mirrored the momentum of the state, with Kentucky tourism overall generating a record $14.6 billion economic impact in 2025 and supporting nearly 97,000 jobs across the Commonwealth. It marks the fourth consecutive record year for the Bluegrass State, which also welcomed 81.1 million travelers—an increase of more than 1 million over 2024.Locally, Georgetown/Scott County’s numbers represent a 2.956 percent increase in spending, a 1.5 percent increase in labor income and a 2.08 percent increase in state and local taxes from 2024.“The economic impact of tourism is so far reaching,” said Saunders. “From supporting jobs to enhancing quality of life for our residents to delivering an outstanding visitor experience through our unique combination of offerings, we are pleased and honored to play a role in sharing Georgetown/Scott County’s story and celebrate another record breaking year of tourism.”Local tourism and business leaders reacted to the news with the following statements:• Melissa Mattox, owner of downtown boutique Miss Behaven, said, “As a downtown business we are thrilled with the number of visitors that come through our doors weekly. It’s always our pleasure to meet and interact with folks from all over the United States and Canada as well as other countries. We see an incredible number of tourists throughout a large portion of the year which we are grateful for as it definitely helps our business thrive.”• Jonathon Gruchow, former owner of one of Georgetown’s most popular restaurants, Fava’s, and current owner of several short term rentals in Georgetown, said, “The tourism in Scott County is amazing. We at Springside Bed and Breakfast are busy almost year round with people traveling from all over the United States and countries around the world.”• Liz Goble, owner of Whispering Woods Riding Stables, said, “One of the greatest benefits of increased tourism is the opportunity to meet so many people. Our visitors come from far and wide, bringing unique backgrounds and cultures, which enables us to share our Kentucky love of horses. It’s incredible to see so many people brought together by a shared passion: horseback riding in Kentucky. Without tourism, many of those meaningful connections would never happen.”As these community partners indicate, tourism is not just about visitation—it’s about offering outstanding travel experiences and fostering meaningful connections, all while sharing Georgetown/Scott County’s story. This is something the team at Georgetown/Scott County Tourism takes seriously and champions through a consistent program of experiential events, clearly defined marketing and advertising objectives and robust outreach via social media platforms and in person engagement. These efforts are further amplified through strong relationships with travel writers and influencers, whose authentic storytelling helps showcase Georgetown and Scott County to new audiences and inspires visitors to experience the destination firsthand.As Erica Emerson from Rodney’s on Broadway stated, “Georgetown tourism has helped bring people to our lovely city and to introduce them to all the wonderful places and people that it offers. They have supported Rodney’s on Broadway by recommending us to visitors and bringing special guests and travel writers in to dine. This means a lot and we are grateful for the support from our community.”According to the Kentucky governor’s office, tourism is up because of attractions like the bourbon industry, horse racing, state parks, downtown districts and major events. For Georgetown/Scott County, known as the Birthplace of Bourbon and renowned for its historic and pristine Victorian-era downtown district, which encompasses six blocks of retail and restaurants, these statewide gains underscore the strength of a destination that continues to captivate visitors with its authenticity, heritage and unmistakable sense of place.ABOUT GEORGETOWN, KY | Harness the fun in Georgetown, Kentucky’s Horse Headquarters. Sitting in the midst of Kentucky Horse Country, Georgetown is the Birthplace of Bourbon and hometown of numerous horse-centric attractions – Kentucky Horse Park, Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm, Whispering Woods Riding Stables, the Steve Hockensmith Fine Art Gallery – and events, including the Kentucky Three Day Event, Horsey Hundred, Best of the Bluegrass - Festival of the Horse and the National Horse Show. A small town bursting with charm thanks to a Victorian-era downtown filled with locally owned shops, restaurants and craft breweries, Georgetown is also Kentucky’s fastest-growing community. It is home to Toyota Motor Manufacturing Tour; the official Kentucky-Japan Friendship Garden – Yuko-En; Elkhorn Creek; Greek Revival antebellum mansion Ward Hall; a circa 1917 Rosenwald School; Heirlooms & Gretchen’s authentic stained glass shop; and Kentucky Proud farms that play like agricultural theme parks. Accommodations include unique stays, campgrounds and 19 brand name chain hotels. Accolades: USA Today 10Best named Old Friends #2 and The Kentucky Horse Park #6 among “Best Kentucky Attractions-2017”; Money magazine chose Georgetown as the “Best Place to Live in Kentucky”; U.S. News and World Report declared Georgetown one of “8 Small Southern Towns to Visit in 2018.” www.facebook.com/gotogtown

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