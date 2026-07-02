Top-Ranked Crisis Communications Firm Red Banyan Promotes Jonah Warren to Account Manager Red Banyan

Warren Steps into Expanded Role as Trusted Advisor in Crisis Communications and High-Stakes Reputation Management

Jonah is exactly who you want in the room when a situation gets complicated.” — Evan Nierman, Founder and CEO, Red Banyan

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Banyan , a top-ranked crisis communications firm, today announced the promotion of Jonah Warren to Account Manager. Warren has been a steady hand on the firm's crisis rapid response team, bringing a calm and strategic approach to clients facing sensitive and complex reputational challenges.Since joining Red Banyan in 2023, Warren has quickly developed a strong command of reputation management, building expertise across media outreach, brand messaging and visibility, and crisis communications counsel. In her new role, she’ll serve as a trusted partner to clients and colleagues alike, providing sound judgment and strategic guidance in high stakes situations that demand both."Red Banyan has given me the opportunity to grow as a communications professional by working across both rapid response and brand-building initiatives,” said Warren. “Its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of clients while investing in the growth of its team has helped me sharpen my expertise, and I’m grateful for the trust, mentorship, and opportunities that have helped me reach this milestone."Warren's professional background spans communications, education and leadership, shaped by experience across the Philippines and Japan. She holds a master's degree in Communications from Cebu Normal University. That range has given her a sharp instinct for how messages land across different audiences."Jonah is exactly who you want in the room when a situation gets complicated,” said Evan Nierman , renowned reputationist and CEO of Red Banyan. "She reads it clearly, helps clients make smart decisions fast, and earns their confidence in the process. This promotion recognizes what she's already built here, and I have no doubt she's just getting started."Recognized Among the Top Crisis Communications and Litigation PR FirmsWarren’s promotion comes as client demand continues to rise for crisis communications, reputation management, and strategic advisory services. Red Banyan has recently earned a ranking in the prestigious 2026 Chambers Crisis & Risk Management Guide for top litigation PR and crisis management firms in the US. Earlier this year, O’Dwyer’s ranked Red Banyan the No. 1 Boutique Crisis Communications Firm in the United States and the World Communications Forum Association named the agency the No. 1 Communications Firm in the World for Communications Excellence.About Red BanyanRed Banyan is an award-winning crisis management, litigation PR, and reputation management firm specializing in high-stakes, high-profile situations. The firm advises leaders, organizations, and institutions navigating scrutiny, volatility, and reputational risk, where perception and trust directly influence outcomes. With deep expertise across strategic communications, crisis communications, legal and litigation PR, government relations, media training, and online reputation management, Red Banyan delivers disciplined, strategy-led communications designed to support business growth while preparing for moments that test it. Learn more at https://redbanyan.com

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