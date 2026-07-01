High-Throughput Sample Preparation And Reagents Market Growth Accelerates As Industry Expected To Reach $1.88 Bn By 2030

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The Business Research Company's High-Throughput Sample Preparation And Reagents Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The high-throughput sample preparation and reagents market is gaining significant momentum as advances in biotechnology and laboratory automation continue to transform research and diagnostics. These technologies are becoming essential for efficiently handling large volumes of biological samples, supporting faster and more accurate results in various fields such as genomics, drug discovery, and clinical testing. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping this evolving industry.

Rapid Expansion of the High-Throughput Sample Preparation and Reagents Market Size

Recent years have seen the high-throughput sample preparation and reagents market grow swiftly. It is projected to increase from $1.06 billion in 2025 to $1.19 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. This growth during the past period has been fueled by advances in genomic research and molecular biology, the rising demand for clinical diagnostics and disease screening, expansion in pharmaceutical research and drug discovery, wider adoption of automated laboratory equipment, and the growing necessity for efficient sample processing in academic research settings.

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Future Growth Outlook for the High-Throughput Sample Preparation and Reagents Market

Looking ahead, the market is expected to expand rapidly, reaching $1.89 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.3%. Factors driving this forecast include the growth of precision medicine and personalized healthcare, increased use of high-throughput screening in drug development, expansion of biotechnology and biopharmaceutical production pipelines, greater integration of robotics and automation into laboratory workflows, and rising demand for faster diagnostic turnaround times in clinical labs. Key trends anticipated during this period involve the widespread adoption of fully automated liquid handling and robotic sample processing platforms, growing demand for scalable genomics and proteomics workflows in precision medicine, advances in microfluidic-based sample preparation technologies for quicker diagnostics, preference for integrated reagent kits to minimize manual steps and improve reproducibility, and increased use of standardized consumables for automated high-volume testing.

Understanding High-Throughput Sample Preparation and Reagents Technologies

High-throughput sample preparation and reagents consist of technologies and consumables designed to process large numbers of biological samples quickly and in parallel for analytical or diagnostic purposes. These systems combine automation, robotics, and specialized chemical formulations to optimize workflows such as nucleic acid extraction, protein isolation, and sample purification. By enabling simultaneous sample processing with minimal manual handling, they significantly improve efficiency, reproducibility, and scalability in laboratory operations.

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Infectious Disease Prevalence as a Key Market Driver

One of the major factors propelling growth in the high-throughput sample preparation and reagents market is the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide. These diseases, caused by pathogens like bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, can spread in various ways and are becoming more widespread due in part to climate change. Rising temperatures and altered rainfall have expanded the habitats and breeding seasons of vectors such as mosquitoes, leading to broader transmission and longer outbreak periods. The surge in infectious disease cases creates high diagnostic testing demands, necessitating rapid, automated processing of thousands of biological samples to detect pathogens accurately and on time.

Case Example Highlighting Infectious Disease Impact on Market Growth

For example, in December 2025, the World Health Organization reported unprecedented transmission levels of dengue fever in 2024. Across all six WHO regions, there were 14,434,584 total dengue cases, including 7,718,585 laboratory-confirmed cases, 52,738 severe cases, and 11,201 deaths. This alarming increase underscores the urgent need for high-throughput sample preparation and reagents to support extensive diagnostic testing, further driving expansion in this market.

Dominant Regions in the High-Throughput Sample Preparation and Reagents Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the high-throughput sample preparation and reagents market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad view of global market dynamics.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Europe +44 7882 955267

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