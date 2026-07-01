Commissioner Colleen Bianco Bezich attended Habitat for Humanity home dedication
On Tuesday, Camden County Commissioner Colleen Bianco Bezich joined Habitat for Humanity to celebrate the completion and dedication of a newly renovated home in Cherry Hill through the Habitat for Humanity Homeownership Program.
“Every family deserves the chance to achieve the dream of owning a home, and the Habitat for Humanity Homeownership Program helps makes that dream a reality for so many families throughout South Jersey,” said Commissioner Colleen Bianco Bezich. “By creating pathways to affordable homeownership, Habitat for Humanity is transforming lives and neighborhoods, one house at a time.”
The Homeownership Program provides low-to-moderate income level families with the opportunity to purchase a home with an affordable mortgage. Habitat Home Dedications mark the completion of a new home, honoring individuals and families as they become homeowners.
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