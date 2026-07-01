Attorney General Alan Wilson issues statement on Supreme Court decision to protect the First Amendment during political campaigns

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) –South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson made the following statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in National Republican Senatorial Committee v. Federal Election Commission.

"On Tuesday, the Supreme Court determined that federal laws limiting the amount of money political parties can spend in coordination with a candidate for federal office violates the First Amendment. This decision will allow all political parties to more freely participate and be competitive in the political process."

Attorney General Wilson joined several multistate amicus briefs supporting the NRSC in this case.

You can read the opinion here.