The advertising industry's EPICA Awards creates a survival kit to launch its 2026 campaign - that entrants won't need

EPICA Awards 2026 Survival Kit includes a towel for buffing CCO's egos, which you won't need! The campaign leans into EPICA's impartial jury of journalists

Created by Abi Stephenson and Matt Jones, EPICA's 2026 message leans into the competition's objective jury of journalists

Of course we have a great deal of respect for other awards shows jurors. But the campaign highlights our positioning with a smart and eye-catching idea” — Mark Tungate, Editorial Director, EPICA Awards

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Epica Awards have launched a call for entries campaign featuring an “awards survival kit” for … other awards.Jurors of major awards shows suddenly become popular with industry peers and often there is flattery involved in the hope of garnering support. Epica's positioning removes the need to woo jurors because it is the only global creative award judged exclusively by the press, a key differentiator in the landscape of industry awards and competitions. As such, it is an independent and objective award for creative marketing excellence.UK-based creative leads Matt Jones and Abi Stephenson invented an awards 'survival kit', featuring items you might need if you’re chasing a prize. The survival kit includes an ego-polishing cloth and sh*t-talking breath mints, using light satire to reinforce Epica’s independent jury and removing the need to lobby jurors.Abi and Matt commented: “We were delighted to collaborate with the Epica Awards again on their call for entries campaign. After previously working on their 2024 campaign, where we cheekily punked some of the industry’s most celebrated creative leaders, this year we wanted to push the satire further. The idea parodies all the things people assume it takes to survive awards season...the flattery, the schmoozing, the ego-polishing...before landing on Epica’s real point of difference: you don’t need any of that here. You just need the work, because Epica is judged by impartial journalists, not creatives.”Epica Awards Editorial Director Mark Tungate said: “Abi and Matt’s work is always funny, relevant and superbly crafted. Of course we have a great deal of respect for other awards shows – and their jurors. But the campaign highlights our positioning with a smart and eye-catching idea.”The journalists on the global jury are all experienced writers or broadcasters in the areas of advertising, design, PR and digital, as well as specialist sectors like production and photography.For any inquiries contact Mark Tungate, Editorial Director, mark@epica-awards.com

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