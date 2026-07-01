Translate.One Acquires Vertaalbureau Perfect, Expanding Its Presence in the Benelux Region

Translate.One Acquires Vertaalbureau Perfect

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Translate.One , a leading global technology and language services company, is proud to announce the acquisition of Vertaalbureau Perfect , a Netherlands-based language services agency. The acquisition also includes its German operations and proprietary cloud-based platform, Fairlingo , further strengthening Translate.One’s European footprint and technology offering.Founded in 2007, Vertaalbureau Perfect has evolved from a specialist German translation agency into a full-service provider serving clients across the Netherlands and Germany. With ISO-9001 and ISO-17100 certifications, a team of experienced in-house translators and project managers, and a strong reputation for quality and innovation, the company has become a trusted partner in the region.“We are excited to welcome Vertaalbureau Perfect to the Translate.One team,” said Peter Smith, CEO of Translate.One. “This acquisition establishes a strong foundation in the Benelux market, expands our presence in Germany, and enhances our technology capabilities. Their experienced team and loyal client base create valuable opportunities to grow and deliver even more innovative, AI-backed language solutions.”“We are proud of what we have built over the past 20 years and are excited to join Translate.One at this stage of our journey,” said Sam van Gentevoort, Founder of Vertaalbureau Perfect. “Our focus has always been on delivering high-quality language services with transparency and efficiency. Becoming part of Translate.One allows us to scale our capabilities, benefit from advanced technology, and continue delivering exceptional value to our clients.”About Translate.One:Translate.One is a global leader in technology and multilingual content solutions, supporting businesses and organizations as they expand across borders. Combining advanced AI-powered workflows with expert human linguists, Translate.One delivers precise, culturally attuned communication solutions at scale.About Vertaalbureau Perfect:Vertaalbureau Perfect is an ISO-certified, Netherlands-based translation agency offering a full range of language services across multiple industries.

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