Burlington County Commissioners Celebrate Adoption of Abandoned Poodles

The Burlington County Animal Shelter celebrated a heartwarming happy ending for a pair of bonded poodles who were left abandoned in a Moorestown dog park.

The dogs -- named Dale and Dana -- were brought to the animal shelter on June 1 after being discovered alone in the Swede Run Fields dog park in Moorestown. Both were very emaciated and had matted coats from neglect. Neither had collars or tags.

The dogs’ health improved under the care of shelter staff and volunteers, including Dawn Eisenhardt, who fostered Dale and Dana at her Lumberton home for just over a week before they were made available for adoption.

Their storybook ending arrived on Thursday, when the Acosta family traveled to the shelter from their home in Somerset County to adopt the two dogs together.

“Like a lot of the pets here, Dale and Dana came to the shelter under unfortunate circumstances, but thanks to the love and attention of shelter staff and volunteers they found the forever home they deserve,” said Commissioner Randy Brolo, liaison to the animal shelter and the County Health Department. “We’re also grateful for families like the Acostas who are willing to open their hearts and their home to these animals to give them a second chance.”

“One of our previous dogs was a toy poodle, so we were looking to adopt another one,” said Maritza Acosta, who said the family agreed to adopt both dogs after seeing their story on social media. “It’s so terrible. I have no words for whoever could do such a thing.”

The family left with both dogs, a large gift bag of donated pet toys and supplies, and plenty of good wishes.

“It’s easy to say goodbye (to foster dogs) when I like the family they’re going to,” said Eisenhardt, who has been fostering dogs for more than 20 years. She said happy endings like this one are why she volunteers. “I like seeing happy families and happy dogs.”

“Dale and Dana’s story shows how happy endings are possible for all our adoptable pets,” added Commissioner Brolo, who was also at the shelter Thursday to thank the Acosta family, along with the shelter staff and volunteers who cared for the two poodles.

The shelter is hoping to celebrate more happy endings for their pets. Among the shelter pets still awaiting adoption is Wilma, a stray Pit Bull terrier who came to the shelter this month after she was found alone in a vacant church in Mount Holly.

Learn more about all the available animals at the shelter online at https://www.co.burlington.nj.us/1446/Available-for-Adoption .

Adoption fees are typically $75 for dogs ($100 for puppies less than 6 months) and $45 for cats ($60 for kittens less than 6 months. The fees are currently being waived for animals 1-year-old and up as a promotion during the FIFA World Cup, which ends on July 19.

Not ready to adopt or foster? Animal lovers can volunteer their time to help with shelter tasks, make financial donations or gift the shelter needed supplies. For more information, including a wish list of items, visit https://www.co.burlington.nj.us/1290/Donation-Wish-List .