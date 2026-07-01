Burlington County Website Moves to New Address at BurlingtonCountyNJ.gov

Burlington County’s website has a new, easy-to-remember address to go along with a brand-new look.

BurlingtonCountyNJ.gov became the County website’s new address this month, and the website was also updated with a new design to make it easier to navigate and find the latest County news, events, and information.

More than 1 million visitors use the website annually, according to the webpage’s analytics.

“Our Board believes in open, transparent government, and the new web address and redesign reflects our commitment to delivering exactly that,” said Burlington County Commissioner Director Dr. Felicia Hopson. “The new address is much easier to remember, and the redesign is user-friendly so residents can easily find information about County services, along with news about what their County government is doing, and how it impacts them.”

“The website continues to have the same great information, news, and resources, but with a simpler address and easier to navigate design,” added Commissioner Deputy Director Allison Eckel. “Whether you’re looking for an animal to adopt, election results or information about a County program or service, BurlingtonCountyNJ.gov is still your go-to destination.”

The BurlingtonCountyNJ.gov address marks the first website address change since the website first launched in the early 2000s. The site’s last redesign was in 2022.

The new redesign began several months ago and was led by the Commissioners’ Public Information Office and the Department of Information of Technology, plus representatives from CivicPlus, the County’s website provider. It reflects analysis of data and analytics from the website, along with input from the Commissioners, County Administrator, department leaders, and residents.

Among the new features:

Department pages have been updated to make links to the most sought-after information more prominent and easier to find.

Links to County news and announcements are more noticeable, and each County department or agency has their own individual news sections and calendars to spotlight their most important information and upcoming events.

A link to the Burlington County’s legal notices page is easy to locate, and the page complies with New Jersey’s new law requiring notices be posted online.

The Burlington County Elections and Voter Services page was updated and redesigned so election results and other important election information is available on a single webpage.

Larger photos and videos bring Burlington County events and landscapes to life, including many of Burlington County’s most iconic and scenic destinations, including the Burlington County Agricultural Center, Historic Smithville, Arney’s Mount and the Rancocas Creek.

The old www.co.burlington.nj.us address will divert traffic to the new address for the next year to make it easier for residents to transition. Residents are still encouraged to bookmark the new address now to ensure they don’t miss out on any important announcements or news.

The website continues to link to social media sites, including the official Burlington County Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn pages, and other affiliated pages for the Burlington County Library System, the Burlington County Sheriff’s Office, the Burlington County Parks System, Burlington County Health Department and Burlington County Animal Shelter.

“Our Board represents more than 460,000 residents spread across 40 different municipalities, so the County’s website and social media pages are among our most important communication tools,” said Commissioner Randy Brolo. “The new web address and redesign will help us continue to keep residents informed and updated on all the great things happening in Burlington County, and the services that help make a difference.”