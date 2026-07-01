Kean University and New Jersey City University Officials Today Completed a Historic Merger, Launching Kean Jersey City

Kean University and New Jersey City University (NJCU) officials today completed a historic merger, establishing Kean Jersey City as the newest campus in the Kean system and expanding access to public higher education in New Jersey and beyond.

Beginning this Fall, Kean is expected to serve nearly 25,000 students worldwide at the flagship campus in Union, Kean Jersey City, Kean Ocean in Toms River, Wenzhou-Kean University in China and online through Kean Global.

“This is a defining moment for Kean University and Jersey City, one that opens new doors for students and strengthens our shared future,” said Kean University President Lamont O. Repollet, Ed.D. “Today, we welcome the students, faculty and staff of Kean Jersey City into the Kean family and begin building an even stronger university together. What we accomplish from this point forward will expand opportunity for students and create lasting impact for generations to come.”

Following the completion of NJCU’s summer semester, the U.S. Department of Education is expected to process the University’s application to add Jersey City as an additional instructional location.

Andrés Acebo, J.D., who previously served as president of NJCU, will assume the role of chancellor of Kean Jersey City effective immediately.

The merger follows 17 months of planning and collaboration between the two universities since NJCU first selected Kean as its merger partner to address fiscal challenges at the Jersey City institution.

"This merger reflects what can happen when we put students first and focus on the long-term strength of public higher education," said New Jersey Senate President Nicholas Scutari ’89, who sponsored the Senate bill that advanced the merger. "As a Kean alumnus, I'm especially proud to see the university bringing its proven model of success to Jersey City and strengthening its presence throughout New Jersey.”

"A strong public higher education system is essential to New Jersey's continued success,” said New Jersey General Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin. "This merger strengthens our public higher education system by expanding educational access and building a stronger talent pipeline for businesses and employers across our state.”

As part of this historic process, students from NJCU automatically became Kean students, with access to additional academic programs, research opportunities and other Kean support services.

“Today’s announcement is an important step toward protecting something Hudson County cannot afford to lose: access to a high-quality, affordable four-year public university in Jersey City,” said Hudson County Executive Craig Guy. “For generations, New Jersey City University has opened the door to higher education for students who otherwise might not have had the opportunity to earn a college degree. I have been in many conversations with Kean University President Lamont Repollet and am confident that this critical mission can continue and grow for future generations. Our students, working families, and diverse communities deserve access to an outstanding public university close to home.”

The merger builds on a period of significant momentum for Kean. In recent years, the University has earned a prestigious Carnegie R2 research designation, expanded strategic partnerships worldwide, marked five consecutive years of record enrollment, and enhanced its financial ratings while continuing to advance its mission of providing affordable, high-quality educational opportunities.

Through the merger, Kean will add 25 undergraduate degree programs and 20 graduate options, including three doctoral programs, to its academic offerings for students across the university system.

“This milestone reflects the power of bold leadership, responsible stewardship and a shared commitment to students,” said Steve Fastook ’06H, chair of the Kean University Board of Trustees. “The work undertaken by both institutions has created a solid foundation for the future. We look forward to all that Kean Jersey City will contribute to the University in the years ahead.”

“Kean’s dedication to careful planning and sound financial management positioned the University to pursue this merger from a place of strength,” said Matthew McDermott, chair of the Kean University Board of Trustees finance committee. “By bringing these institutions together thoughtfully, we are building on that foundation while expanding Kean’s capacity to serve students and communities across New Jersey.”

The merger also creates new opportunities for student-athletes. Kean Jersey City will compete as a member of United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) and sponsor women’s soccer and men’s basketball beginning with the 2026-2027 season. Athletes on other former NJCU teams will have opportunities to compete with Kean’s NCAA teams.

“The merger of NJCU and Kean marks a new era for Jersey City, and I look forward to working with the leadership of Kean Jersey City to ensure our residents will continue to have access to a world-class education right here at home,” said Jersey City Mayor James Solomon. “As a former professor at NJCU, I saw how that institution has helped so many of our city’s residents build a future for themselves, and I will do everything I can to make sure generations of Jersey City residents can build futures for themselves at Kean Jersey City.”

“This campus has always been more than a collection of buildings—it has been a promise,” Acebo said. “Our students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community have built an extraordinary legacy from that promise. For nearly 100 years, it has opened doors for students, strengthened families, and helped shape the future of Jersey City, Hudson County, and the State of New Jersey. As we prepare to celebrate our campus’s centennial, through Kean Jersey City, we will build on that remarkable foundation by expanding opportunity, strengthening student success, and ensuring this campus continues to serve as a powerful engine of hope, mobility, and possibility for generations to come.”

The Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE), the accrediting body for both institutions, approved the merger in April.