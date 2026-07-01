POSTPONED Grand Opening of New Overpeck Golf Course Clubhouse
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
July 1
CONTACT:
Derek Sands
EVENT POSTPONED – NEW DATE FORTHCOMING
COUNTY TO CELEBRATE GRAND OPENING OF NEW OVERPECK GOLF COURSE CLUBHOUSE What: Members of the media are invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of the new Overpeck Golf Course Clubhouse. County officials will join project partners to officially open the modern facility, which features an expanded pro shop, food service, public amenities, an outdoor deck, and year-round golf simulators. The new clubhouse represents a $6 million investment in one of Bergen County’s busiest public golf courses and comes as golf continues to grow in popularity across the County, with more than 335,000 rounds played at Bergen County’s six public golf courses last year. Who: Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco Members of the Board of Commissioners Acting Parks Director Craig Dorsett Bergen County Director of Golf Ian Kunesch Teaneck Township Officials Where: Overpeck Golf Course, 273 E. Cedar Lane, Teaneck, NJ 07666 When: Wednesday, July 1, 2026 at 11 a.m. Media: Open but please RSVP to DSands@BergenCountyNJ.gov .
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.