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POSTPONED Grand Opening of New Overpeck Golf Course Clubhouse

Article header image, Bergen County Seal

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

July 1

CONTACT:

Derek Sands

DSands@BergenCountyNJ.gov  

 EVENT POSTPONED – NEW DATE FORTHCOMING

COUNTY TO CELEBRATE GRAND OPENING OF NEW OVERPECK GOLF COURSE CLUBHOUSE

What: Members of the media are invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of the new Overpeck Golf Course Clubhouse. County officials will join project partners to officially open the modern facility, which features an expanded pro shop, food service, public amenities, an outdoor deck, and year-round golf simulators.

The new clubhouse represents a $6 million investment in one of Bergen County’s busiest public golf courses and comes as golf continues to grow in popularity across the County, with more than 335,000 rounds played at Bergen County’s six public golf courses last year.

Who:

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco

Members of the Board of Commissioners

Acting Parks Director Craig Dorsett

Bergen County Director of Golf Ian Kunesch

Teaneck Township Officials

Where: Overpeck Golf Course, 273 E. Cedar Lane, Teaneck, NJ 07666

When: Wednesday, July 1, 2026 at 11 a.m.Media: Open but please RSVP to DSands@BergenCountyNJ.gov.

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POSTPONED Grand Opening of New Overpeck Golf Course Clubhouse

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