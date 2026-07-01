Building Maintenance Worker – Per Diem – Youth Complex / Juvenile Detention Center – Department of Human Services – Division of Family Guidance

Organizational Overview:

The Bergen County Division of Family Guidance provides clinical, residential, educational, correctional, case management, and monitoring services to at-risk children, adolescents, and families, particularly those who are otherwise unable to receive needed services. Through its more than 27 programs, it is Bergen County’s resource for youth and families in need.

Job Description:

This employment opportunity is to serve as the Building Maintenance Worker in the Division of Family Guidance. Under direction of a supervisory official, performs varied simple and moderately physically strenuous tasks involved in cleaning and maintaining offices, furniture, buildings, and grounds; may

assist in making minor repairs to buildings or equipment; does other related duties as required.

Job Responsibilities:

Cleans rooms, offices, cafeterias, cottages, other living quarters, halls, gymnasiums, laboratories, auditoriums, hospital wards, bathrooms, and restrooms.

Washes and cleans windows, sweeps, washes, strips, waxes, and polishes floors, and sweeps and vacuums rugs.

May make minor repairs to the heating, electrical, and other systems of varied types of buildings, and services bathrooms/restrooms.

Distributes supplies.

Keeps essential records and files.

When necessary, moves and controls heavy equipment, carries and sets up ladders and scaffolding, and works from ladders and scaffolds.

When assigned, moves objects weighing about 50 pounds.

Mops or scrapes sticky or heavy liquids from floors.

Occasionally works on ladders and scaffolds to change light bulbs, replace venetian blinds, wash walls, and so forth.

When assigned, moves heavy furniture, supplies, and equipment.

Schedule:

Per Diem: 4 hours; 6:00PM – 10:00PM Saturday – Thursday (including holidays).

Education Requirements: High School Diploma

Other Requirements:

Will be required to learn to utilize various types of electronic and/or manual recording and information systems used by the agency, office, or related units.

Appointees will be required to possess a driver’s license valid in New Jersey to perform essential duties of the position.

What we offer:

Voluntary Deferred Compensation Plan

Employee Assistance and Employee Wellness Programs

Salary: $20 / per hour

Please send resume and employment application to resume@bergencountynj.gov – put in subject line job applying for, thank you.

The County of Bergen is an Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Employer.

It has been and will continue to be a fundamental policy of The County of Bergen not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, religion, gender, gender identity, pregnancy, marital status, partnership status, domestic violence victim status, sexual orientation, age, national origin, alienage or citizenship status, veteran or military status, disability, medical condition, genetic information, caregiver status, unemployment status or any other characteristic prohibited by federal, state and/or local laws.

The County of Bergen complies with the New Jersey First Act. An employee’s primary residence must be within the State of New Jersey, or the employee will have 365 days (1 Year) from their date of hire to satisfy the requirement of principal residency.