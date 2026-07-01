UDOT encourages drivers to plan for road closures and congestion during holiday celebrations

Minimal travel delays anticipated on major state routes

SALT LAKE CITY (July 1, 2026) — The Utah Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to plan ahead for local road closures and increased traffic during Fourth of July celebrations this weekend.

Several cities are hosting Independence Day celebrations Saturday, July 4, that are expected to affect traffic, including:

West Jordan, West Jordan Grand Parade: Redwood Road between 8000 South and 7000 South will be closed from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 7000 South from Redwood Road to 2200 West will also be closed.

Redwood Road between 8000 South and 7000 South will be closed from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 7000 South from Redwood Road to 2200 West will also be closed. Provo, Independence Day Grand Parade: University Avenue (U.S. Route 189) between Provo High School and 200 South will be closed from 8 a.m. until the parade concludes. Several other streets will also be part of the parade route, including Center Street. Visitors should check the event website for the full parade route.

University Avenue (U.S. Route 189) between Provo High School and 200 South will be closed from 8 a.m. until the parade concludes. Several other streets will also be part of the parade route, including Center Street. Visitors should check the event website for the full parade route. Provo, Stadium of Fire: No roads will be closed but drivers should expect heavy traffic and an increase in pedestrians near the LaVell Edwards Stadium. The event runs from 8 to 10:30 p.m. but many attendees will arrive hours before the event begins.

No roads will be closed but drivers should expect heavy traffic and an increase in pedestrians near the LaVell Edwards Stadium. The event runs from 8 to 10:30 p.m. but many attendees will arrive hours before the event begins. Springdale, Zion Canyon Independence Day Parade: State Route 9 between Sage Lane and Park Lane will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Murray, Fun Days Parade: State Street (U.S. Route 89) will be closed between 6400 South (Winchester Street) and 4800 South beginning at 7:30 a.m. Multiple local streets will be closed for the parade. Visitors should check the event website for the full parade route.

Other cities are hosting holiday events that may cause local road closures. Drivers should check their city’s communication channels for more information.

UDOT traffic engineers expect minimal congestion on most major routes. Interstate 15 and U.S. Route 6 may experience additional delays of about 10 to 20 minutes during peak travel times.

To help ease holiday travel, most UDOT construction projects will suspend work and open all lanes where possible. However, some lane restrictions and traffic shifts will remain in place to protect crews and drivers, including a work zone on US-6 in Spanish Fork Canyon.

Two miles of US-6 near Thistle Junction (the US-6 and US-89 intersection) are reduced to one lane in each direction. These lane closures are in place at all times so that crews can finish a safety project before the winter season begins. Vehicles wider than 10 feet are restricted through the work zone. Drivers pulling campers or trailers should confirm their vehicle width before traveling. Once finished in November, this project will have upgraded the intersection into a grade-separated interchange.

Drivers in Davis County should also plan ahead for another major closure after the holiday weekend.

Beginning Tuesday, July 7 at 5 a.m., Park Lane between I-15 and US-89 will be closed through Tuesday, July 21. Crews will build a pedestrian underpass to provide pedestrians and cyclists with more options, as well as connect the Farmington FrontRunner station with Lagoon Amusement Park.

Drivers are encouraged to check conditions before they go, allow extra travel time and plan ahead for peak holiday traffic. Real-time traffic updates are available on the UDOT Traffic app or by visiting udottraffic.utah.gov.