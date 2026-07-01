Metro Council Office Announces Additional Procedures for Metro Council Meeting and Public Hearings on July 7, 2026

NASHVILLE, TENN. (June 30, 2026) -- The Metropolitan Council will hold Public Hearings for Ordinance No. BL2026-1391, amending Title 17 of the Metro Code of Laws to add various data center uses, definitions, and conditions to the Zoning Code, and Ordinance No. BL2026-1448, declaring a temporary moratorium on data center developments, during its regular meeting on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.

The Council Office is providing additional procedures for the Public Hearing in anticipation of increased attendance:

A ticketed queuing system will be in effect for data center public hearing items: Ordinance No. BL2026-1391 and Ordinance No. BL2026-1448.

Speaker tickets will be issued by Council Office staff from a table on the second floor mezzanine beginning at 5 p.m. Queuing will be organized to minimize standing time.

Council Chamber seating will open to the public at 5:30 p.m. The Announcements and Presentations Period will occur at 6 p.m., and the Council Meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m., as regularly scheduled.

BL2026-1391 (zoning regulations) and BL2026-1448 (moratorium) will be the final items in the public hearing section of the agenda.

Speakers for the data center items on Public Hearing will be heard in ticketed order and have up to two minutes to speak.

Dedicated seating sections in the Chamber’s gallery will be reserved for data center public hearing speakers and for all other items.

As for all Public Hearings, all persons who wish to speak will be heard.

Sign-up for the standard Public Comment Period, for those wishing to speak on agenda items not included in the Public Hearings, will also begin at 5 p.m. The Public Comment Period is limited to twenty minutes total, and each speaker may speak for up to two minutes.

Please make requests for ADA accommodations in advance by contacting the Council Office at 615-862-6780. All Council public hearings have Spanish interpretation services.

Directions to Historic Courthouse & City Hall at One Public Square can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/HistoricCourthouseDirections.

All Metro Council meetings can be streamed here via the Metro Nashville Network: https://tinyurl.com/MetroNashvilleNetwork.

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The Metropolitan Council is the legislative authority of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, the nation’s first, fully consolidated city-county government, established in 1963. The Vice Mayor serves as the president of the Council, which is comprised of 35 district members and five members serving at-large.

Metropolitan Council Office | Nashville.gov