Dr. Timothy Adams Joins Global Health Leaders at Biohack Yourself Media Events During Cannes

The nationally recognized biological dentist participated in the sHEALed premiere, media events and Biohack Yourself Magazine activations on the French Riviera.

CANNES, PROVENCE-ALPES-CôTE D'AZUR, FRANCE, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEDr. Timothy Adams , DDS, was invited as a guest participant to a three-day series of events in Cannes last month, including programming associated with the sHEALed documentary red carpet premiere and curated events connected with Biohack Yourself Mag. His participation placed him among a select group of health, wellness, and innovation leaders contributing to international conversations around human performance, longevity, and regenerative health.Dr. Adams’ presence at Cannes reflects growing global interest in integrative dental and structural health approaches that connect oral function with whole-body systems and performance optimization.He is also set to appear in the upcoming documentary “ ByeOlDentistery ”, which highlights innovators redefining modern dentistry through structural, neurological, and whole-body approaches to oral health.A Whole-Body Approach to Dental InnovationDr. Adams is recognized for his advanced clinical philosophy that positions dentistry as an integral component of cranial, airway, and full-body function. His work focuses on how oral structure influences posture, breathing, nervous system regulation, and overall physiological balance.At the core of his approach is a custom oral appliance system, including his patent-pending device, designed to work continuously with the body’s natural adaptive mechanisms.The device is designed to:- Develop and widen the arches of the mouth to create more space for the tongue- Support release of tension patterns within cranial and jaw structures- Reduce oral and structural restrictions that may affect functional balance- Support improved regulation of the nervous system through structural alignment- Enhance the body’s innate capacity for adaptation and recovery- Improve motion with blood, lymphatic and glymphatic flow.Dr. Adams’ clinical model emphasizes that oral and cranial structure can influence broader systemic function, including sleep quality, breathing efficiency, posture, and overall energy regulation.International Media & Industry RecognitionDr. Adams’ upcoming feature in “ByeOlDentistery” reflects growing international attention toward integrative dental models that bridge oral health and whole-body wellness.His work has also been associated with leading voices and publications in the biohacking and human optimization space, including Biohack Yourself Magazine, which highlights innovators advancing the future of health and performance medicine.About Dr. Timothy Adams, DDSDr. Timothy Adams is a dental practitioner and innovator specializing in structural oral appliance therapy with a focus on cranial balance, airway optimization, and systemic wellness.Website: www.timadamsdds.com Email: tadamsdds@gmail.comAbout Moon Media Affairs Moon Media Affairs is a high-end public relations and strategic media firm specializing in health, wellness, innovation leaders, and social media influencers. The firm elevates clients into premium global media platforms, documentaries, press features, and digital influence expansion.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.