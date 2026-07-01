Metro Beer Permit Board Reminds Businesses of Tennessee Kratom Ban Effective July 1, 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Metropolitan Beer Permit Board is reminding beer permit holders and the public that Tennessee law now prohibits the possession, sale, manufacture, and distribution of kratom.

Governor Bill Lee signed House Bill 1649, known as Matthew Davenport's Law, on April 16, 2026. The law took effect on July 1, 2026, making kratom an illegal substance throughout the State of Tennessee.

Under the new law:

Knowingly possessing kratom is a Class A misdemeanor .

. Manufacturing, delivering, or selling kratom is a Class C felony .

. Selling kratom to a minor by an adult who is at least two years older than the minor is a Class B felony.

The law defines kratom as any part of the Mitragyna speciosa plant containing mitragynine, 7-hydroxymitragynine, their synthetic equivalents, or any substance derived from the plant containing those compounds.

Businesses holding a Metropolitan beer permit should immediately discontinue the sale or distribution of any products containing kratom and remove those products from inventory. Failure to comply with state law may result in criminal penalties and could also affect a business's eligibility to hold a beer permit.

Businesses with questions regarding compliance with Tennessee's kratom ban should consult their legal counsel or the appropriate state regulatory or law enforcement agency.

For questions regarding Metro Nashville beer permits, please contact the Metropolitan Beer Permit Board at [email protected].

