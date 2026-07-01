Nex-Tech Featured in America 250 Documentary for Advancing Fiber Broadband and Rural Innovation

Nex-Tech is featured in the America 250 documentary series for expanding fiber broadband and delivering technology solutions that strengthen rural communities.

HAYS, KS, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nex-Tech has been featured in America 250 documentary series focused on innovation and advancement in America over the last 250 years, highlighting how infrastructure and innovation are shaping the future of communities across the United States.While the segment highlights Nex-Tech’s role in fiber broadband deployment, it also showcases the company’s continued growth beyond connectivity, including nationwide carrier services, network operations monitoring, creative agency solutions, advanced technology services, and emerging work in robotics.Through ongoing investments in rural broadband expansion, Nex-Tech is helping strengthen community connectivity and build the digital infrastructure America needs to support the future of rural technology.As part of the film, Nex-Tech leaders Jimmy Todd, CEO & General Manager, Dustin Schlaefli, Vice President of Customer Experience; Steve Riat, Vice President of Sales, share their perspective on how connectivity is vital to the way people live and work.The documentary explores how fiber broadband is helping bridge long-standing gaps in access, particularly in rural areas where reliable service has historically been limited. At the same time, it highlights how companies like Nex-Tech are using that foundation to deliver a broader suite of solutions that support businesses and communities far beyond their local footprint.Today, Nex-Tech provides enterprise technology services to organizations nationwide, including cloud solutions, cybersecurity, managed IT, and unified communications. Through its 24-hour Network Operations Center, the company also delivers carrier and network monitoring services that help ensure performance, reliability, and uptime for partners across the country.In addition, Nex-Tech operates a full-service creative agency that supports broadband providers and businesses with marketing strategy, digital campaigns, and customer engagement, helping translate technology into meaningful connections with end users.The company is also continuing to explore new and emerging technologies, including robotics and automation, as part of its commitment to innovation and long-term growth.For Nex-Tech, investing in fiber is about more than technology. It’s about supporting the communities they serve. A cooperative at heart, Nex-Tech started with a mission to provide service and connectivity to rural Kansas. Through the changes in technology, company growth and advancement, that mission still holds true.“We’ve always believed that our communities deserve the same opportunities as anywhere else,” said Jimmy Todd. “When you invest in fiber, you’re investing in the future.”According to Todd, the focus isn’t just on meeting today’s needs.“We’re building a network that’s going to support these communities for decades,” he said. “This is long-term infrastructure.”The documentary series, titled “America 250” will launch around the July 4th weekend. Nex-Tech’s inclusion highlights the important role broadband providers play in expanding access and creating opportunity across rural America.About Nex-TechNex-Tech connects thousands of people and businesses through a robust broadband network and cutting-edge technology. Nex-Tech’s powerful fiber-to-the-premise technology delivers the highest quality Internet, with speeds up to 1 Gig, streaming TV, home security, and local and long-distance phone service. Nex-Tech also provides an array of enterprise solutions, including cloud services, Hosted PBX, network security, managed IT, physical security and surveillance, advertising solutions, and network operations monitoring to business clients nationwide.Nex-Tech focuses on providing the best technology and support with the best people. With stores in more than 20 locations, a full-service Help Desk, and a 24-hour Network Operations Center, Nex-Tech customers are ensured unsurpassed technology and support. Headquartered in Lenora, Kansas, Nex-Tech has been delivering exceptional service for 75 years.

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