Governor Ivey Announces Funding for CHOOSE Act Education Savings Accounts for 2026-2027 School Year

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced education savings accounts (ESAs) established by the state’s CHOOSE Act program are now fully funded and available for the 2026-2027 academic year. Families that were approved through the application process earlier this year can access their funding through the ClassWallet platform to help pay for school tuition, tutoring, educational therapies and other qualifying educational expenses at approved education service providers (ESPs).

There were a record number of CHOOSE Act applications submitted for the 2026-2027 academic year with almost 49,000 students applying. Funding for eligible students includes:

$7,000 per participating student enrolled in a participating school

$2,000 per participating student enrolled in a home education program (maximum of $4,000 per family)

“The CHOOSE Act has changed the lives of thousands of Alabama families by enabling them to select schools that best align with their priorities and their child’s specific needs,” said Governor Ivey. “The increase in applications for the upcoming school year shows that the people of Alabama want school choice, and I am proud that we are able to give it to them.”

According to the Alabama Department of Revenue (ALDOR), which administers the program, the CHOOSE Act application deadline closed with over 34,000 students receiving approval. This equates to over $174 million in ESAs supporting school choice for Alabama families and students.

Families approved for ESA funding will receive a welcome email on or around July 1 from ClassWallet, ALDOR’s program support partner, with instructions on how to access their funds and guidance on how to use them. The email will also include information on approved education expenses for the upcoming academic year and customer service support for participating families and students.

For information, visit www.chooseact.alabama.gov, which has program information such as a Parent Guide, a Program FAQ and a list of approved education service providers. The application process for the 2027-2028 academic year will begin in January 2027 and will be available to all Alabama families, regardless of household income.

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