ExposeIQ JuryFit Helps Hospitality & Restaurant Litigation Firms Benefit in Voir Dire

ExposeIQ JuryFit

Human-Verified Insights and Virtual Mirror Jury Help Attorneys Address Complex Service, Liability, and Customer Experience Issues

Hospitality cases often hinge on jurors’ service experiences. JuryFit, with rigorous human verification, helps attorneys understand panel reactions.” — Joseph Terp, Co-Founder of ExposeIQ

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hospitality and restaurant litigation often involves disputes over service standards, premises liability, employment practices, and customer experiences that jurors evaluate through the lens of their own everyday interactions. ExposeIQ ’s JuryFit platform is assisting law firms in approaching jury selection with greater structure and insight.JuryFit, part of ExposeIQ’s LENS trial intelligence suite, analyzes case narratives against 16 juror personality profiles. At every step of the JuryFit process, human verification is applied, from identifying juror personality blends most likely to align with the case theory to qualifying Voir Dire questions. This ensures insights are professionally reviewed and relevant to the specific hospitality or restaurant matter.The platform’s Virtual Mirror Jury™ feature creates simulations based on the seated jurors’ profiles, allowing trial teams to test arguments involving slip-and-fall incidents, food safety, employment disputes, or customer injury claims. This preparation can contribute to greater strategic confidence when presenting evidence tied to service industry realities.“Hospitality and restaurant cases frequently turn on jurors’ personal experiences with service, safety, and business operations,” said Joseph Terp, Co-Founder and CEO of ExposeIQ. “JuryFit, with its rigorous human verification at every stage, helps attorneys gain clearer visibility into potential panel reactions. This supports more informed jury selection and effective mirror jury strategies while preserving full professional judgment.”By mapping how different personality profiles may respond to issues of negligence, training adequacy, or customer expectations, the tool aids in developing targeted Voir Dire strategies suited to the practical and human elements of hospitality litigation. Many practitioners in this field find that such preparation enhances their ability to build panels better equipped to engage with the real-world context of these cases.The development reflects a broader interest among litigation teams in tools that complement deep industry knowledge in specialized practice areas. All platform outputs serve as decision-support resources and require independent review by licensed attorneys. Results vary by matter.About ExposeIQExposeIQ is a real-time litigation intelligence platform developed for high-stakes legal professionals. Its LENS suite assists with jury intelligence and trial preparation. ExposeIQ is a technology company, not a law firm, and does not provide legal advice.

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