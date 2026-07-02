Financial Educator Behind $3M in Monthly Premium Reveals Nationwide Financial System

Digna Deleon-Morris - Co-Founder, Nationwide Financial Firm

Nationwide Financial Firm founder Digna Deleon-Morris details the life insurance system powering her growing agency.

Education on this topic is my mission, especially in the Latino community.” — Digna Deleon-Morris

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nationwide Financial Firm , a financial services agency serving Hispanic and American families across the United States, has unveiled the Nationwide Financial System , the proprietary framework behind more than $3 million a month in premium. Co-founder Digna Deleon-Morris, a financial educator who has helped hundreds of agents build consistent monthly income, detailed the framework during a recent appearance on The Best Business Podcast . She built the system to solve a problem most of the industry ignores: millions of families own financial protection they do not understand and never use.The life insurance industry sits on billions of dollars in benefits that families never claim, often because no one ever told them the policy existed. The gap is widest in the Hispanic community, she says, where a language barrier leaves hardworking families without anyone to explain their options in their own language. As a financial educator, she has spent 20 years closing that gap, and her system is how she trains agents to protect Hispanic and American families alike at scale."There's people that have a policy, they have a disease right now, they have a condition and they don't know they could use it because nobody explained that to them," Deleon-Morris said during her appearance on The Best Business Podcast. "Education on this topic is my mission, especially in the Latino community."The Nationwide Financial System is built on a simple idea: most people fail in financial services because they have effort without structure. She breaks the work into repeatable daily actions so a new agent always knows the next step. The first phase is clarity and positioning, where agents learn exactly who they serve and how to explain it with confidence.From there, agents plug into a daily production system for lead generation, outreach, appointments and follow-up, backed by live scripts, roleplay and real-time support on actual client calls. The goal is speed to first win, with most new agents submitting their first policy within five to 10 days. Once they produce consistently, the system moves them into duplication and leadership so they can build their own teams.What sets the Nationwide Financial System apart is that it is built to develop people, not just sell products. Agents practice daily, get feedback and receive live help during real client conversations, which shortens the learning curve dramatically. Because the training runs in both English and Spanish, agents can serve the Hispanic families who need them most without anything getting lost in translation.The results back the method. Over the past 10 years, the firm has helped hundreds of individuals build monthly incomes of $10,000 to $30,000 or more and collectively generate over $30 million in revenue.New agents who follow the daily actions routinely reach their first five-figure month, and the strongest producers go on to build agencies of their own. Her organization now produces more than $3 million a month in premium, with 70% to 80% of booked prospects showing up to their calls, a rate she credits to structured follow-up.Deleon-Morris knows the climb firsthand. She immigrated from the Dominican Republic as a teenager, rose from $5.25 an hour to managing an $82 million corporate territory, then rebuilt after a 2016 setback wiped out nearly everything. With her husband and co-founder, William Morris, she grew Nationwide Financial Firm into one of the fastest-growing life insurance agencies serving the Hispanic market, a journey recently featured in Forbes.Her next goal is scale. She is working to grow her organization past 1,500 producing agents and expand the bilingual Hispanic department so more families get protected in the language they speak at home. She is also building out more training in both languages so first-generation entrepreneurs can step into leadership faster.Families and aspiring agents can learn more about the Nationwide Financial System and book a free consultation at www.nationwidefinancialfirm.net About Nationwide Financial FirmNationwide Financial Firm is a financial services agency that helps Hispanic and American families build wealth, protect their income and start their own businesses in the insurance industry. Co-founded by financial educator Digna Deleon-Morris and William Morris, the firm pairs Indexed Universal Life insurance and annuities with the Nationwide Financial System, a step-by-step framework for building consistent income and scalable, bilingual agencies. The company serves clients in English and Spanish across the United States.

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