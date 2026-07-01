Smith Names Belinda Burson Director of Recruiting

Belinda Burson, Director of Recruiting

Belinda will support the company’s recruitment efforts and create strategic opportunities by building up its workforce in the Americas

I am excited to challenge our current practices, embrace smarter tools, and build a recruiting experience that is efficient and consistent for both candidates and our hiring teams alike.” — Belinda Burson, Director of Recruiting at Smith

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of Belinda Burson to the position of Director of Recruiting. In this role, Belinda will create standardized processes to increase the company’s recruitment efforts across North and South America, ensuring it finds and develops top-tier candidates throughout the region.“Recruiting is never static and neither are the people or technologies that shape it,” said Belinda. “I am excited to challenge our current practices, embrace smarter tools, and build a recruiting experience that is efficient and consistent for both candidates and our hiring teams alike.”Belinda joined Smith in September 2025 as an Executive Recruiter with more than 20 years of experience in talent acquisition. Under her skilled guidance, the Recruiting team will continue to build on the company’s reputation for employee satisfaction and exceptional culture to hire the next generation of Smith employees. Belinda will also collaborate with the executive team to develop long-term recruitment strategies that align with Smith’s overall business goals and objectives."Belinda has an exceptional eye for identifying top talent and generously shares her expertise with the team," said Denise Halaska, Chief People Officer at Smith. “She continually looks for ways to improve our processes, and I’m excited to see the innovative solutions she will bring to the department.”About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $3.45 billion in global revenue in 2025 and ranks ninth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

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