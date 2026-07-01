Brett Gerger Named Chief Executive Officer of Big I Illinois

Brett Gerger Big I Illinois CEO

Brett Gerger has been named CEO of Big I Illinois, effective July 1, succeeding longtime leader Phil Lackman.

IL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Board of Directors of Big I Illinois has named Brett Gerger Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective July 1. Gerger, who has served as Director of Education and Agency Resources with Big I Illinois since 2019, succeeds Phil Lackman, who is retiring after 31 years with the Association.As CEO, Gerger will provide overall leadership for the association, including organizational management, strategic planning, business development, fundraising, budget and finance oversight, public relations, and coordination between the Board of Directors and association staff.Gerger began his 24-year career at the Illinois Department of Insurance in the Producer Regulatory Division. He later served as Chief Deputy Director of Product Lines and Licensing, where he was responsible for management of the Property & Casualty, Life & Annuity, Health, Producer Regulatory, and Licensing Units.He also served as the State of Illinois Group Insurance Division Manager with the Illinois Department of Central Management Services. In that role, Gerger oversaw the planning and implementation of policy and operations for the state’s insurance programs, including property, liability, and benefits.“Brett brings a rare combination of insurance expertise, association experience, regulatory knowledge, and a deep understanding of the independent agency system,” said George Daly, chair of the CEO selection committee. “The committee is confident he is well prepared to lead Big I Illinois forward.”“Brett has spent years serving Big I Illinois members and supporting the independent agency system,” said Pat Taphorn, Big I Illinois Chairperson of the Board. “That experience, along with his background in regulation and education, gives him a strong foundation to continue advancing the resources, advocacy, and support our members count on.”Gerger graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Illinois at Springfield with a degree in Business Administration. He serves as a village trustee in Chatham, Illinois and resides there with his wife and two children.In addition, Kristi Osmond assumes the role of Education Director, and Jennifer Jacobs has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, further strengthening Big I Illinois’ ability to serve and support its members.Big I Illinois is an association representing independent insurance agents throughout the state. Big I Illinois membership is comprised of 800 insurance agencies representing 10,000 licensed independent agents engaged in all facets of the insurance industry, including property, casualty, life, and health. Its members offer customers a choice of policies from a variety of insurance companies. In addition to serving the professional needs of members, Big I Illinois works for the betterment of the insurance industry through legislative and consumer awareness programs. For more information, visit www.ilbigi.org

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