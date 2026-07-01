NSF Discovering Our Universe' gallery to open July 1

The new "U.S. National Science Foundation Discovering Our Universe" gallery is opening to the public July 1 at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., in celebration of the museum's 50th anniversary.

The gallery illuminates how the development of new, more precise tools transformed our understanding of the origin, content and fate of the universe.

"Humanity has wondered at the cosmos throughout our history. NSF is thrilled to partner with Smithsonian to showcase how basic research investments throughout decades and across the country spark our imagination, inspire generations, impact our everyday lives and enable incredible scientific breakthroughs," said Brian Stone, performing the duties of the director. "This exhibit encapsulates that tremendous impact."

Through a variety of artifacts, museum guests can explore the history of astronomical discovery and what exciting opportunities await us. The exhibit examines how we find answers in astronomy, how research methods have changed over time, and how each discovery opens new mysteries to be solved. The exhibit features artifacts from:

The Event Horizon Telescope, which created the first image of a black hole.

The Laser Interferometer Gravitational Observatory, which detected the first gravitational waves.

The spectrograph instrument Vera Rubin used to yield evidence for the existence of dark matter.

A neutrino detector used to find neutrinos from outside our galaxy.

And so much more.

The gallery is also a place to learn. It is designed so museum experts and educators can broadcast lessons to classrooms anywhere in the world. New features include a hands-on Discovery Cart, exhibits you can touch and audio descriptions, making it easier for everyone to enjoy and engage with the exhibits.

The NSF gallery is one of five new galleries opening on the museum's 50th anniversary, and in time for the nation's 250th birthday.

How to get there

The National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., is located at 650 Jefferson Drive S.W. and is open every day except Dec. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Admission is free, but timed-entry passes are required to visit.