DJ's Landscape Management Grows Geographic Reach with Acquisition of Greenscape and Meadow Green Landscaping

The acquisitions strengthen the company's presence in the Midwest and expand its footprint into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MRE Capital (“MRE”) announced today that one of its platform companies, DJ’s Landscape Management (“DJ’s”), a leading four-season commercial grounds management platform, has completed the acquisitions of Greenscape Inc. (“Greenscape”) and Meadow Green Landscaping (“Meadow Green”). The transactions help advance DJ’s strategy of building the market-leading commercial landscaping platform across the Midwest, Northeast, and Mid-Atlantic, and grow the number of full-time team members to more than 1,200.The acquisition of Greenscape expands DJ’s presence into New England and the Mid-Atlantic, including the Boston and Northern Virginia and greater Richmond metro areas. Meadow Green adds complementary capabilities to be able to serve the greater Twin Cities market.“We believe these acquisitions help further position DJ’s as a highly scalable, multi-regional commercial landscaping platform with the leadership, systems, and depth of services required to support long-term growth,” said David Williams, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of MRE Capital. “Greenscape and Meadow Green both bring strong management teams, attractive customer profiles, and cultures that align closely with DJ’s operating philosophy. Together, these businesses meaningfully expand DJ’s geographic reach while strengthening its position in core Midwest markets, creating a platform that is well positioned for continued organic growth and future acquisitions.”Founded in 1987, Greenscape has grown from a local operator into a well-established regional platform serving Class-A commercial properties, HOAs, high-end retail developments, municipalities, multifamily communities, and healthcare facilities. The company operates a four-season model that includes landscape maintenance, enhancements, winter services, and construction, and employs more than 250 full-time team members across New England and the Mid-Atlantic.Meadow Green Landscaping, founded in 1988, is a respected provider of full-scale landscape design and development services for commercial, municipal, and residential customers throughout the Twin Cities region with nearly 40 full-time team members. Meadow Green has built a reputation over more than three decades for craftsmanship, creativity, and long-standing customer relationships, and meaningfully expands DJ’s density in high-growth Midwestern markets.“Greenscape and Meadow Green are outstanding businesses with deep local roots, loyal customers, and teams that share our commitment to quality, safety, and service,” said DJ Vander Slik, Founder and CEO of DJ’s Landscape Management. “These partnerships allow us to expand our footprint thoughtfully, while continuing to invest in our people and deliver consistent, four-season solutions to commercial clients across multiple regions.”Leadership and day-to-day operations at Greenscape will continue under Derek Durgin (President), Nate Patnaude (VP, Landscape Management), and Kerri Durgin (CFO); and at Meadow Green under founder Dave Cripe, ensuring continuity for employees and customers.“Greenscape has grown thoughtfully over the past 38 years by staying focused on our people, our customers, and our values,” said Joe Ciffolillo, Founder and CEO of Greenscape. “Partnering with DJ’s allows us to build on that foundation, expand into new markets, and continue serving our clients at the highest level—while preserving the culture and values that have defined Greenscape since day one.”“For more than three decades, Meadow Green has been a family-built business focused on creating landscapes that make a lasting impact,” said Dave Cripe, Founder and President of Meadow Green Landscaping. “Joining DJ’s provides access to additional resources and expertise that will allow us to grow responsibly, invest in our team, and continue delivering exceptional results for our customers across the Twin Cities and beyond.”Since partnering with MRE Capital in 2024, DJ’s has executed a disciplined growth strategy, which includes acquisition, focused on partnering with founder-led businesses that share a commitment to quality and operational excellence. The acquisitions of Greenscape and Meadow Green Landscaping represent DJ’s fifth and sixth add-on transactions since the partnership began, underscoring the platform’s consistent execution and ability to scale into a leading, multi-regional, four-season commercial landscaping provider.CCG Advisors, an Atlanta based investment banking firm focused on the green industry, acted as the exclusive sell side advisor to Greenscape in the transaction.About DJ’s Landscape ManagementFounded in 1992 by DJ Vander Slik in Grand Rapids, DJ’s Landscape Management is a leading full-service grounds management company serving commercial clients across the Midwest, Northeast, and Mid-Atlantic. With more than 30 years of experience, DJ’s provides comprehensive landscaping and snow and ice management services designed to enhance and protect properties year-round. Today, the company has grown to more than 1,200 employees and generates over $130M in annual revenue as of 2025, reflecting its continued expansion and strong reputation for reliable service and operational excellence. DJ’s is committed to creating rewarding career opportunities for its team members while delivering trusted, responsive service that helps clients make a strong first impression. To learn more, visit djslandscape.com.About MRE CapitalMRE Capital was formed as the family office of David Williams focused on private company investing and development. With a long-term investment horizon and a hands-on approach, MRE Capital focuses on creating value through operational excellence and strategic growth. For more information, visit mre-capital.com.

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