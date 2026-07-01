Boone County Awards Contract to Support Reentry Services for Individuals Released from Boone County Jail

Kip Kendrick, Presiding Commissioner Justin Aldred, District I Commissioner Janet Thompson, District II Commissioner Roger B. Wilson Boone County Government Center 801 E. Walnut St., Rm 333 Columbia, MO 65201-7732 (573) 886-4305 (573) 886-4311

COLUMBIA, Mo. (July 1, 2026) - Boone County has awarded a contract to in2Action to provide a Peer Navigator program designed to support justice-involved individuals being released from the Boone County Jail as they transition back into the community.

Funded through Boone County's Opioid Addiction Treatment and Recovery Fund, which is supported by opioid settlement dollars received by the County, the Peer Navigator program seeks to improve reentry outcomes by increasing engagement in treatment and supportive services before release and ensuring continuity of care after reentry.

The program will provide individualized support to individuals currently detained in the Boone County Jail and individuals who have been released from detention within the past 12 months. Peer Navigators will work directly with participants to develop personalized reentry plans and connect them with critical community resources.

Services will include warm handoffs to community-based providers offering medication-assisted treatment, behavioral health care, housing assistance, employment support, and other recovery-focused services. The program is designed to increase service engagement and retention following release while reducing barriers that often contribute to relapse and recidivism.

“The Peer Navigator program is a proactive investment in public safety and community well-being. By connecting individuals leaving detention with critical support services, we are helping people successfully transition back into our community and reducing the likelihood of recidivism. This approach not only improves outcomes for individuals and families, but also helps address jail overcrowding by breaking the cycle of repeated detention,” said Commissioner Janet Thompson.

The program aims to reduce recidivism, decrease substance use, and improve long-term stability for participants by providing peer-led support and coordinated care.

"in2Action is honored to partner with Boone County to leverage existing resources and a proven track record of success to support individuals transitioning from the Boone County Jail back into our community," says Executive Director Dan Hanneken. "When people leave incarceration connected to recovery, housing, employment, and peer support, they are far more likely to build stable, productive lives. This partnership is an investment in both second chances and a safer, healthier Boone County."

The Peer Navigator program reflects Boone County's ongoing commitment to addressing the impacts of the opioid epidemic through evidence-based treatment, recovery support, and community partnerships. By strengthening connections between the criminal justice system, healthcare providers, and community organizations, the program seeks to create a more coordinated approach to successful reentry and recovery.

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