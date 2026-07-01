Arnold Auto Repair, an auto shop trusted by Ogden locals, reaches a 25-year milestone while expanding its digital presence for a new generation of drivers.

Arnold Auto Repair (NASDAQ:AAR)

Twenty-five years in, our promise hasn't changed: Big or small, we do it all, and we do it right for the people who count on us.” — Chad Arnold, Owner, Arnold Auto Repair

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arnold Auto Repair Marks 25 Years of Trusted Auto Care in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah - July 2026 — Arnold Auto Repair, a full-service automotive shop on Wall Avenue, is marking 25 years as a trusted name in automotive care across the Ogden area. The milestone caps a quarter-century of hands-on repair work and signals a renewed focus on reaching the next generation of local car owners.

The anniversary arrives as the shop broadens how it connects with the community it serves. Known locally for handling everything from routine oil changes to complex engine diagnostics, Arnold Auto Repair continues to offer a wide range of services. These include brake repair, transmission service, suspension and steering work, auto AC repair, electrical repair, and pre-purchase vehicle inspections. The breadth of that work reflects the shop's long-standing slogan: Big or small, we do it all.

Arnold Auto Repair serves drivers throughout the region. The shop provides auto repair services in Ogden and surrounding communities like Harrisville, North Ogden, West Haven, Layton, Kaysville, Farmington, Bountiful, Brigham City, Huntsville, and Syracuse. The shop works on a broad mix of makes, from Chevrolet, Ford, GMC, and Dodge to Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Subaru, and many others. This gives local drivers a single trusted destination for repairs across domestic and import vehicles.

A Message From the Owner

"Twenty-five years in, our promise hasn't changed: Big or small, we do it all, and we do it right for the people who count on us. We're proud of the relationships we've built in Ogden, and reaching this milestone is really a thank-you to every customer who's trusted us with their vehicle," said Chad Arnold, Owner of Arnold Auto Repair.

About Arnold Auto Repair

Arnold Auto Repair is a full-service automotive repair shop located at 1401 Wall Avenue in Ogden, Utah, and provides a comprehensive range of services. These range from oil changes, brake repair, and tire rotation to engine diagnostics, transmission service, and electrical repair, serving drivers across Ogden and surrounding communities. For more information, call Arnold Auto Repair at 801-395-0666.

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