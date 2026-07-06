sHEALed Documentary Packs Cannes Premiere as Biohack Yourself Media Expands Global Reach

Three days of screenings, podcasts, networking, and wellness programming united 250+ leaders during the Cannes Film Festival.

Our goal was to create a space where doctors, filmmakers, and innovators could connect and collaborate in a meaningful way.” — Anthony Lolli

CANNES, PROVENCE - ALPES COTE D'AZUR, FRANCE, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Biohack Yourself Media and Lolli Brands Entertainment concluded a landmark presence at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival as their women’s health documentary sHEALed premiered to a standing-room-only audience and anchored a multi-day activation focused on the future of health, longevity, and media innovation.Across three days in Cannes, the sHEALed experience brought together more than 250 physicians, scientists, filmmakers, entrepreneurs, journalists, podcasters, and wellness leaders from around the world. The programming combined documentary storytelling, live media production, and educational health discussions, positioning Biohack Yourself Media as an emerging force in independent health media.Produced by Lolli Brands Entertainment and co-produced by health expert JJ Virgin, sHEALed features more than 50 physicians, researchers, and wellness practitioners exploring women’s health through the lenses of hormonal balance, metabolic health, trauma recovery, fertility, menopause, and longevity science. The documentary is scheduled for global release on Amazon Prime later this year.The Cannes activation began with the Global Podcast Pavilion, hosted at a private waterfront villa overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. Throughout the event, more than a dozen live podcast productions recorded interviews with leading experts, featured documentary contributors, and wellness innovators. The content produced during the pavilion is expected to continue rolling out across digital platforms throughout the year.The centerpiece of the week was the world premiere screening of sHEALed at Cineum Cannes, where the theater reached full capacity as guests gathered for one of the festival’s most anticipated wellness-focused film events. Following the screening, attendees continued discussions during an exclusive beachfront reception at La Plage du Martinez, extending the conversation around women’s health, preventative medicine, and media-driven education.During the festival, Biohack Yourself Media also introduced HNN | Health News Network, a new expert-driven streaming platform designed to give physicians and health educators direct ownership of their educational content while expanding access to science-based health information.“We didn’t want sHEALed to be just another film screening at Cannes,” said Anthony Lolli, Founder and CEO of Lolli Brands Entertainment. “Our goal was to create a space where doctors, filmmakers, and innovators could connect and collaborate in a meaningful way. What happened in Cannes proved that there is a global demand for this kind of health-focused storytelling.”Co-founder TereZa Lolli added, “The response to sHEALed showed us how powerful it is when credible experts are given a platform to share their work through storytelling. Cannes gave us the opportunity to elevate those voices on a global stage and connect them with audiences who are actively seeking better health information.”The success of the Cannes activation marks a continued expansion of Biohack Yourself Media’s integrated ecosystem, which includes documentary production, magazine publishing, podcasting, live events, and digital health media distribution.Following its premiere, sHEALed now moves into its international rollout ahead of its release on Amazon Prime, while Biohack Yourself Media continues developing new documentary and media projects focused on longevity, preventative medicine, and human performance.About Anthony and TereZa Lolli / Biohack Yourself MediaAnthony and TereZa Lolli are the founders of Biohack Yourself Media and Lolli Brands Entertainment, the independent studio behind multiple health-focused documentaries now streaming on Amazon Prime. Their platform reaches over 13 million viewers quarterly across documentary, magazine, and digital media. Biohack Yourself Media served as the exclusive health press at the 2025 MAHA Inaugural Ball.

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