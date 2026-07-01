Texas Dealmaker Austin Zhao Joins Transworld's Most Elite Circle, Earning Rare Diamond Honor

Texas dealmaker Austin Zhao again earns Transworld's elite President's Club Diamond Award, its highest advisor recognition for top transaction volume.

Earning the President's Club Diamond Award from Transworld is an incredible honor. Every transaction represents a life's work for the owner on the other side of the table, and I take that seriously.” — Austin Zhao, VP, Transworld Business Advisors of South & West Texas

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin Zhao, Partner and Vice President of Transworld Business Advisors of South & West Texas, New Mexico and Wyoming has earned the prestigious President's Club Diamond Award again from Transworld Business Advisors, the highest tier of recognition reserved for the network's top-performing advisors.The President's Club Diamond Award recognizes exceptional transaction volume and elite performance within Transworld's global network of business brokers. This marks a repeat achievement for Austin, cementing his status as one of the most accomplished dealmakers within one of the world's largest business brokerage franchises.Beyond transaction excellence, Austin is deeply committed to industry governance and professional education. He serves as a Board Member and the Conference Committee Chair for the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) and also serves on the Board of Advisors for the International Society of Business Appraisers (ISBA).As a highly credentialed expert, Austin holds a comprehensive suite of advanced industry designations, most notably the prestigious Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA) and Business Certified Appraiser (BCA) credentials, alongside the Certified Business Intermediary (CBI), Mergers & Acquisitions Master Intermediary (M&AMI), and Certified Mergers & Acquisitions Professional (CM&AP) designations."Earning the President's Club Diamond Award from Transworld is an incredible honor," said Austin. "This recognition reflects a deep, ongoing commitment to excellence in guiding business owners through successful transitions across Texas and beyond. Every transaction represents a life's work for the owner on the other side of the table, and I take that responsibility seriously."By securing Transworld's top honor while maintaining rigorous appraisal credentials such as the CVA and BCA, Austin continues to reinforce the close synergy between expert business valuation and corporate transaction execution.For more information about Austin's services or professional background, please contact him at austin.zhao@tworld.com or visit www.tworld.com/agents/austinzhao About Transworld Business AdvisorsTransworld Business Advisors (TBA) is among the United Franchise Group™ (UFG) family of affiliated brands. With over 40 years of business brokerage experience, Transworld Business Advisors is in the business of helping buyers and sellers connect, conducting franchise consultations, and supporting franchise development. The company represents acquisition-minded corporations or individuals interested in owning their own company or franchise. From business brokerages to mergers and acquisitions, Transworld Business Advisors are business sales specialists that represent numerous listings across multiple industries. For more information about Transworld visit www.tworld.com and for information on owning a Transworld franchise, visit www.tworldfranchise.com

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