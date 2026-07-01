CAVU Securities Launches 'Investing in America’s Next 250' Initiative Ahead of Nation’s Semiquincentennial

CAVU Securities LLC Team Celebrated 250th Anniversary of America CAVU Securities Logo

Veteran- and minority-owned financial firm commemorates America’s 250th birthday through impact-driven capital markets and community investment

As we approach the nation’s 250th birthday, we see this as an opportunity to celebrate the entrepreneurs, investors, veterans, and communities helping shape the future of this country.” — Greg Parsons, CEO of CAVU Securities

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the United States approaches its 250th birthday in 2026, CAVU Securities is marking the historic milestone with a national initiative focused not only on celebrating America’s past, but investing in its future.Through its “Investing in America’s Next 250” campaign, the veteran- and minority-owned financial services firm will spotlight the intersection of capital markets, innovation, entrepreneurship, and community impact, reinforcing the idea that financial growth and social responsibility can move forward together.“At CAVU, we believe America’s next chapter will be defined by organizations willing to pair economic progress with meaningful impact,” said Greg Parsons. “As we approach the nation’s 250th birthday, we see this as an opportunity to celebrate the entrepreneurs, investors, veterans, and communities helping shape the future of this country.”The initiative will amplify CAVU’s ongoing Impact Pledge, which directs 10% of gross revenue from select Money Fund share classes and Capital Markets transactions toward nonprofit organizations supporting veterans, youth leadership, education, and workforce development.Since launching the pledge, CAVU has supported organizations including Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Girls Who Code, Dog Tag Inc., and True North Foundation.The campaign comes at a time when many Americans are reevaluating the role businesses play in shaping communities and national progress. CAVU’s leadership believes the country’s 250th anniversary presents a rare opportunity for companies to think beyond celebration and toward legacy.“America’s story has always been driven by builders,” Parsons added. “Builders of businesses, communities, industries, and opportunities. We want to highlight the people and organizations building what the next 250 years can look like.”Throughout 2026, the firm plans to support national conversations and events centered around American innovation, economic opportunity, veteran leadership, and impact-driven finance.The campaign will also feature thought leadership, community partnerships, and storytelling initiatives designed to showcase how financial institutions can contribute to broader societal progress while continuing to drive results for clients and stakeholders.For more information, visit www.cavusecurities.com About CAVU SecuritiesCAVU Securities is a veteran- and minority-owned broker-dealer delivering institutional financial services with a focus on adding value while making a difference. CAVU serves institutional investors and debt issuers nationwide. Through its Impact Pledge, the firm allocates a percentage of revenue toward supporting veterans and underrepresented communities. To learn more, visit: www.cavusecurities.com

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