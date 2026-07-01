VERDE HYDROGEN Secures 25MW Electrolyzer Supply Award for Flagship Off-Grid Green Hydrogen Mega Project

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VERDE HYDROGEN, world-leading zero-carbon hydrogen technology and solution provider, has officially secured a landmark supply contract with China Coal Energy Group, tasked with delivering a full set of core electrolysis equipment for Phase I of the group’s large-scale off-grid renewable green hydrogen flagship project.

This landmark project builds an integrated closed-loop system combining on-site renewable power generation and localized green hydrogen manufacturing. Relying exclusively on dedicated clean power resources, the facility will deliver high-purity green hydrogen to satisfy heavy industrial low-carbon transformation demands, serving as a benchmark model for off-grid independent hydrogen production in China’s heavy industry sector.

Per the formal supply agreement, VERDE HYDROGEN will deliver four sets of 1,200 Nm³/h high-performance alkaline electrolyzers, matched with a complete 4,800 Nm³/h integrated gas-liquid separation & high-purity hydrogen purification unit, alongside our proprietary modular “4-in-1” flexible hydrogen production integrated system.

The public tender drew fierce bidding from all top domestic Chinese electrolyzer manufacturers. Standing out amid intense competition, VERDE HYDROGEN submitted an all-round superior technical proposal built on cutting-edge electrolysis core technology, ultra-high performance equipment parameters, cost-optimized whole-system engineering design, and outstanding long-term operational economy. After a rigorous multi-round technical review, commercial comparison, and comprehensive risk assessment conducted by the tender committee. This outstanding tender result is a powerful market endorsement of VERDE HYDROGEN’s differentiated core technical barriers, full-lifecycle large hydrogen project delivery track record, rigorous product reliability control system and on-time high-quality delivery capacity accumulated over years of industrial practice.

The successful contract award further solidifies VERDE HYDROGEN’s prominent competitive edge in the global electrolyzer market and consolidates VERDE HYDROGEN as a front-running technological innovator and trusted core equipment supplier within the green hydrogen industry chain. Against the backdrop of surging global demand for sustainable low-carbon energy infrastructure, VERDE HYDROGEN will continue to iterate breakthrough hydrogen production technologies, leverage its mature, scalable, high-efficiency integrated electrolysis solutions, and fuel the rapid, high-quality development of the global green hydrogen industry.

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