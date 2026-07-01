As America Marks 250 Years of Independence, Dr. Pieter Noomen’s Enduring Writings Reexamine the Meaning of Freedom

Dr. Pieter Noomen's free online writings (www.wordsforall.org) continue to offer a thoughtful perspective on what it truly means to live as free people. Although he passed away in 2019, Dr. Noomen’s work continues to inspire those seeking meaning, peace and heartfelt change.

Theologian and psychotherapist Dr. Pieter Noomen wrote extensively about the relationship between individual freedom, government and spiritual responsibility.

It is erroneous to think that a structure is more important than its parts. It is the other way around.” — Theologian and psychotherapist Dr. Pieter Noomen

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As America commemorates its 250th anniversary, citizens across the country are reflecting not only on the nation’s founding ideals but also on what freedom means today. While public debate often focuses on politics and policy, the late author, theologian and psychotherapist Dr. Pieter Noomen believed that lasting freedom begins with the individual, rooted in personal integrity, spiritual awareness and the courage to choose wisely.

Years before today’s national conversations, Dr. Noomen explored the relationship between citizens, government and individual responsibility through essays and reflections now freely available at www.wordsforall.org. Although he passed away in 2019, his collection of philosophical and spiritual writings continues to encourage readers of all backgrounds to look beyond political divisions and consider the deeper foundations of liberty.

“In the full universal reality from which our earthly world is isolated, the freedom of choice is absolute,” Dr. Noomen wrote in one of his Wisdoms of the Week on his website, www.wordsforall.org. “Nothing is impossible there. … more often than we realize, we can be on top of our decision-making and of our behavior. The choice of what person to be or with what kind of attitude is ours and ours alone.”

Dr. Noomen’s writings speak largely about his belief system and often refer to messages he said he received from a higher power, but his words can resonate with all, regardless of faith. He attributes his quotations to that higher power, rather than himself.

He also wrote about the importance of an individual’s position amid political and socio-economic activities for protecting humanity and the earth.

“It is erroneous to think that a structure is more important than its parts. It is the other way around,” Dr. Noomen wrote. “A corrupt government that passes laws that benefit many is still corrupt. But citizens living in a corrupt society are free — and capable — to keep their insights and striving pure and honest.”

ABOUT DR. PIETER NOOMEN

Born in the Netherlands, Dr. Pieter Noomen completed doctoral studies in theology and pastoral psychology at the Free University of Amsterdam and became senior minister of three Protestant churches. Later, he worked as a psychotherapist and staff member at a Los Angeles church and became involved in mental health issues like suicide prevention and hospice. Visit www.wordsforall.org to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.