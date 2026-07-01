G5 Ventures Founder Jamie Gerdsen Invests in Tiny Homes for Humanity, Supporting Veterans Village in Cincinnati

G5 Ventures

Investment with Tiny Homes for Humanity funds a home named in honor of Teresa Gerdsen's grandfather, a World War II veteran.

After protecting everything the rest of us take for granted, the least we can do is make sure they have somewhere to land when they return home.” — Jamie Gerdsen

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jamie Gerdsen , founder and CEO of G5 Ventures , an operator-led investment platform that acquires and grows essential service businesses, and his wife, Teresa, have formalized a $70,000 investment with Tiny Homes for Humanity , a nonprofit that builds safe, permanent homes on donated land for veterans experiencing homelessness. The Gerdsens' investment will fund a home within the nonprofit's first veterans village, a 14-home development on a lot donated by Madisonville's Gaines United Methodist Church in Cincinnati, Ohio. The home will be named Jerry's House, in honor of Teresa's grandfather, who served in World War II.The organization was founded by Earl Crossland, a retired architect who came out of retirement to build housing for veterans experiencing homelessness. The Madisonville development is Crossland's first veterans village and will include 14 homes, each named and dedicated individually.“These brave men and women went and protected the freedoms the rest of us enjoy every day, but when they come back, many are carrying things the rest of us will never fully understand, and too many end up with nowhere to go,” said Jamie Gerdsen. “After protecting everything the rest of us take for granted, the least we can do is make sure they have somewhere to land when they return home.”The Gerdsens' commitment came during a critical fundraising window for the organization. To unlock a matching grant, Tiny Homes for Humanity needed to raise $750,000 by June 30, 2026. An anonymous donor pledged to match all contributions up to $200,000 to help push the total over the goal. The Gerdsens' $70,000 contribution was part of that effort, and the organization has since confirmed the fundraising goal was met.The investment reflects the same values that shaped the Gerdsen family's more than two decades in the home services industry. G5 Ventures was built on the belief that great businesses are built through people, discipline and time, not short-term exit strategies. Community investment is part of that commitment.“A lot of people talk about giving back,” added Gerdsen. “At some point, you have to put your money and your values in the same place. This organization is doing quiet, meaningful work for people who gave a great deal. We are privileged to play a small role in it.”To learn more about Tiny Homes for Humanity or support the mission, visit tinyhomesforhumanity.org.About G5 VenturesG5 Ventures is an operator-led investment platform that acquires and grows essential service businesses. Founded by Jamie Gerdsen, the firm partners with owners, operators and investors to build companies designed for long-term success, guided by the belief that great businesses are built through people, discipline and time, not short-term exit strategies. G5's mission is to create 100,000 new careers and 50 new business owners by 2040, resulting in $1 billion of enterprise value. For more information, visit g5ventures.com.###For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Coleman Pyeatt at coleman@zilkermedia.com or 512.298.4081x709

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