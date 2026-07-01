Harford Awards $1M to Strengthen Tourism Nonprofits; Grants Funded by County’s Hotel Tax

BEL AIR, Md., (July 1, 2026) - Harford County has awarded more than $1.07 million in FY 2027 tourism grants to attract visitors from beyond the county’s borders and increase overnight stays across the county. The grants to 34 nonprofit and community organizations are funded through the county’s six percent hotel tax.

“Tourism continues to be a powerful economic engine for Harford County, supporting our small businesses, cultural institutions, and communities,” County Executive Bob Cassilly said. “By investing in events, attractions, and partnerships that draw visitors from across the region, we are strengthening our local economy and showcasing everything Harford County has to offer.”

This year’s tourism grant cycle reflects Harford County’s continued investment in broadening tourism opportunities throughout the county while strengthening the long-term sustainability of events, attractions, and community-driven experiences.

Grants are divided into two categories: the Partnership Fund and the Community Impact Fund. The Partnership Fund supports collaborative events and programming designed to extend visitor stays, while the Community Impact Fund helps nonprofits and municipalities create or enhance tourism-driven events and attractions.

Organizations were encouraged to align their programming with Harford County’s tourism strategy, with an emphasis on collaboration, visitor engagement, and economic impact. Applications were submitted through the county’s online tourism grant portal, with workshops offered to assist applicants throughout the process.

The Tourism Activity Review Committee, comprised of members of the Harford County Economic Development Advisory Board, reviewed the applications, and provided funding recommendations to the county executive for final approval.

$380,000 in Partnership Fund grants will be distributed to 10 organizations:

• Albert Cesky Scholarship Fund Run – $40,000

• Bel Air Downtown Alliance – $75,000

• Community Projects of Havre de Grace – $15,000

• Harford Artists Association – $5,000

• Havre de Grace Arts Collective – $10,000

• Havre de Grace Decoy Museum – $75,000

• Havre de Grace Maritime Museum – $20,000

• Historical Society of Harford County – $85,000

• Rogue Swan Theatre Company – $5,000

• Society of Italian American Businessmen – $50,000





$695,355 in Community Impact Fund grants will be distributed to 24 organizations:

• 755 Alliance – $40,000

• City of Aberdeen – $6,000

• City of Havre de Grace – $25,000

• Darlington Apple Festival – $20,000

• Discovery Center at Water’s Edge – $25,000

• Eden Mill Nature Committee – $7,500

• Friends of the Aberdeen B&O Train Station – $10,000

• Friends of the Concord Point Lighthouse – $15,000

• Harford Community College Foundation – $25,000

• Harmer’s Town Art Center – $20,000

• Havre de Grace Colored School Museum and Cultural Center – $40,000

• Havre de Grace Living War Memorial – $6,500

• Highland Community Association – $40,000

• Hosanna Community House – $50,000

• Ladew Topiary Gardens – $75,000

• Liriodendron Foundation – $62,500

• Maryland Center for the Arts – $40,000

• Rockfield Manor – $30,000

• Steppingstone Museum – $55,000

• Susquehanna Symphony Orchestra – $25,000

• Susquehannock Wildlife Society, Inc. – $40,000

• Town of Bel Air – $17,855

• True North Project, Inc. – $5,000

• Winter Wonderland in Bel Air – $15,000

“I would like to thank the Tourism Activity Review Committee for their commitment to making this program a success,” County Executive Cassilly said.

For more information on Harford County’s Tourism Funding Program, please visit https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/2678/Tourism-Funding-Program.





Like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/HarfordCountyMD |

Follow us on Twitter @HarfordCountyMD

###

ALTERNATIVE FORMATS OF THIS DOCUMENT AND REASONABLE ACCOMMODATIONS ARE AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.