The Making of Georgetown’s Newest Mural was a Community Effort: Our Place, Our Story

Our Place, Our Story Mrs. Judy Smith is honored for donating the wall space for Georgetown's newest mural.

Georgetown unveiled the “Our Place, Our Story” mural, a public art project celebrating the city’s history, heritage and vibrant downtown.

It's pretty symbolic of what we are now, we are a vibrant town and we're still a pretty good agricultural community and to me that’s special.” — Mrs. Judy Smith

GEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Located on the north-facing wall of the Elkhorn Pottery building at 116 North Broadway, a vibrant new piece of public art celebrates Georgetown 's unique cultural heritage. The mural — titled Our Place, Our Story — features imagery that honors the region’s bluegrass landscapes, agricultural legacy, historic architecture, and dynamic community spirit.Led by the Georgetown/Scott County Tourism Commission (GSCTC), the mural project was funded in part through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocations and local partnerships, demonstrating the power of collaboration among the public, private, and community sectors. The space for the wall was generously donated to the project by the building owner Judy Smith."It's a significant part of Georgetown's history, the building itself, and the scene that is portrayed," Said Smith, "It's pretty symbolic of what we are now, we are a vibrant town and we're still a pretty good agricultural community and to me that’s special."“We are incredibly grateful to Mrs. Smith and her granddaughter, Hannah Logsdon, owner of Elkhorn Pottery, for embracing this vision and allowing their building to become part of Georgetown’s growing public art story,” Said Lori Saunders, the Executive Director of GSCTC, “Their support of this project reflects the pride and investment local business owners have in keeping Historic Downtown Georgetown vibrant and welcoming.”Artists were contacted across the Bluegrass and participated in a submission process conducted by GSCTC. Artist Chris Chappell was ultimately selected to bring his vision to life to beautify Historic Georgetown, Kentucky. Chappell completed the entire mural "free-hand" without the assistance of stencils or a projector.“I feel very fortunate to have been chosen for this mural and am excited to contribute art to this wonderful town,” said Chappell, “The people here are really great.”Chappel boasts 20 years of artistic experience, and his murals can be found dotted across the Bluegrass state with a signature colorful style & the creative incorporation of mirrors.“Public art has the power to transform a space, spark conversation, and create a stronger sense of place,” said Lori Saunders, Executive Director of the Tourism Commission. “This mural is more than just artwork, it’s a celebration of Georgetown’s history, creativity, and community spirit. We hope it becomes an iconic downtown landmark and a favorite photo spot for both residents and visitors. As we continue expanding our mural trail, projects like this help tell Georgetown’s story in a vibrant and memorable way while encouraging people to explore our historic downtown.”ABOUT GEORGETOWN, KY | Harness the fun in Georgetown, Kentucky’s Horse Headquarters. Sitting in the midst of Kentucky Horse Country, Georgetown is the Birthplace of Bourbon and hometown of numerous horse-centric attractions – Kentucky Horse Park, Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm, Whispering Woods Riding Stables, the Steve Hockensmith Fine Art Gallery – and events, including the Kentucky Three Day Event, Horsey Hundred, Best of the Bluegrass - Festival of the Horse and the National Horse Show. A small town bursting with charm thanks to a Victorian-era downtown filled with locally owned shops, restaurants and craft breweries, Georgetown is also Kentucky’s fastest-growing community. It is home to Toyota Motor Manufacturing Tour; the official Kentucky-Japan Friendship Garden – Yuko-En; Elkhorn Creek; Greek Revival antebellum mansion Ward Hall; a circa 1917 Rosenwald School; Heirlooms & Gretchen’s authentic stained glass shop; and Kentucky Proud farms that play like agricultural theme parks. Accommodations include unique stays, campgrounds and 19 brand name chain hotels. Accolades: USA Today 10Best named Old Friends #2 and The Kentucky Horse Park #6 among “Best Kentucky Attractions-2017”; Money magazine chose Georgetown as the “Best Place to Live in Kentucky”; U.S. News and World Report declared Georgetown one of “8 Small Southern Towns to Visit in 2018.” www.facebook.com/gotogtown

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