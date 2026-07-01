Serbia and Chile Hold Bilateral Political Consultations

Bilateral political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Chile were resumed after a seven-year hiatus. The consultations provided an opportunity for an in-depth exchange on specific areas of cooperation of mutual interest, including the economy and trade, science and culture, police cooperation, and defence cooperation.

During the consultations, the existing treaty framework was reviewed, and it was agreed to expedite the process of harmonising several bilateral agreements currently under consideration.

The two sides reaffirmed the strong commitment of Serbia and Chile to the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations. In this context, Chile reaffirmed its firm and principled position regarding the issue of Kosovo and Metohija.

The participants also discussed the possibility of Chile's participation in Expo 2027, taking into account the cultural, tourism and economic opportunities offered by the international exhibition.

The consultations further addressed cooperation in the field of diplomatic training, including the continued implementation of the "The World in Serbia" Programme.

The two sides noted their close cooperation in multilateral affairs, including through the reciprocal exchange of support for each other's candidacies within international organisations.

The Serbian side provided an overview of Serbia's European Union accession process, while the Chilean delegation presented an update on Chile's cooperation with the Member States of the European Union.

The consultations were led on behalf of Serbia by Ambassador Tamara Rastovac Siamashvili, Acting Assistant Minister for Bilateral Cooperation, with the participation of Miloš Todorović, Acting Assistant Minister for the European Union, Katarina Lalić Smajević, Acting Assistant Minister for Multilateral Cooperation, and Bojan Cvetković, Head of the Department for North and South America.

The Chilean delegation was headed by Ambassador Frank Tresler Zamorano, Secretary-General for Foreign Policy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chile, accompanied by Ambassador Juan Manuel Pino Vásquez, Ambassador of Chile to Serbia, and Pino García, Honorary Consul of Chile.