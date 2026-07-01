MARYLAND TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY

RECOGNIZES AMERICA 250 WITH donated FLAG

AT CHESAPEAKE bAY bridge

ANNAPOLIS, MD (July 1, 2026) – In celebration of America 250, the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) installed a prominent American flag at the William Preston Lane Jr. Memorial (Bay) Bridge, creating a visible symbol of patriotism and pride for the thousands of travelers who cross the Chesapeake Bay. The 30-by-50-foot American flag, donated by the Queen Anne’s County Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion, is installed on the causeway between the bridge spans, just west of the toll gantry.

“The MDTA has received requests over the years to install an American flag at the Bay Bridge, and we felt this was the right time to move forward,” said MDTA Executive Director Bruce Gartner. “We appreciate the support from organizations like the Queen Anne’s County Officials, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion, who are helping make this effort possible.”

This effort reflects a partnership between MDTA and local veteran organizations and serves as a tribute to those who have served our country.

“From the beginning, this project was made possible through strong collaboration between state and local partners,” said Delegate Steve Arentz. “I was pleased to help coordinate with the Maryland Transportation Authority and support the efforts of Queen Anne's County and our veteran organizations to move this project forward. As we celebrate America's 250th anniversary, this flag will proudly welcome residents and visitors to Maryland's Eastern Shore for generations to come.”

“America's 250th anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect on our nation's history and the values that continue to unite us,” said Queen Anne's County Commission President Jim Moran. “This project will create a lasting symbol of patriotism that reflects the pride we have in our country and our community. As one of the first things travelers will see when they cross the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and enter the Eastern Shore, this flag will stand as a welcoming reminder of our history, our values, and the spirit of Maryland.”

The MDTA constructed the flagpole and will maintain the flag, raising it in accordance with federal observance days such as Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Patriot Day and Veterans Day. Construction began in mid-May and included site preparation, foundation work and lighting installation.

The MDTA finances, owns, operates, secures and improves the state’s eight toll facilities. The MDTA is financed by toll revenue, not by state tax dollars. For real-time updates on major incidents, follow the MDTA at X.com/TheMDTA. Find us at facebook.com/TheMDTA.

###