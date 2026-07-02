Trackian Brings Its Marketing Decision Engine to Claude: MCP Integration and Plugin Now Live in Anthropic's Marketplace

Trackian can now be queried directly inside Claude, bringing real-time data-quality monitoring, anomaly detection, and profit insights to your AI assistant.

SOFIA, SOFIA, BULGARIA, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trackian, the marketing decision engine that helps brands and online stores turn fragmented data into clear next steps, today announced a Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration for Claude, Anthropic's AI assistant, delivered as a plugin and listed in Anthropic's Claude plugin marketplace. The release places Trackian's marketing intelligence directly inside one of the fastest-growing AI ecosystems, letting operators and agencies ask Claude about their marketing performance and get answers drawn straight from their own live Trackian data.Trackian gives brand owners and ecommerce teams a single place to understand what their marketing is doing and what to do next. Rather than a reporting dashboard, it is built as a decision engine across four working layers: Uptime & QA, which checks that tracking and data collection are firing correctly; Anomaly Detection, where AI monitors and interprets performance data to flag unusual changes; Profit Finder, which applies rules-based prioritization to surface the opportunities that matter most; and the Daily Brief, a plain-language summary of what changed and why. The platform connects nine marketing and commerce sources, including Google Analytics, Google Ads, Google Search Console, Meta Ads, TikTok Ads, Shopify, Magento, WordPress, and OpenCart, with a setup designed to take around 90 seconds.With the new integration, that intelligence now lives inside Claude. MCP, the open standard introduced by Anthropic, lets AI assistants connect securely to external tools and data. Delivered as a Claude plugin and built on MCP, Trackian means a marketer can ask Claude a question in plain language, such as which campaigns moved this week or where spend may be leaking, and receive an answer grounded in their own connected accounts, without leaving the conversation or opening a separate tool.By listing its plugin in Anthropic's Claude plugin marketplace, Trackian also makes the integration simple to install. The listing adds Trackian to a growing ecosystem of business tools that run natively within Claude, and reflects the company's view that marketing decisions increasingly begin inside an AI assistant rather than a browser tab."Marketing teams should not have to go hunting for their numbers; the answers should come to them, in the place they are already working," said Evgeni Yordanov, CEO of Trackian. "Connecting our decision engine to Claude through MCP means a brand owner or an agency can simply ask, and Trackian answers, with the same monitoring and profit logic that runs inside the platform."The Trackian plugin for Claude is available now. New users can connect their accounts and start a trial at https://trackian.app/register About TrackianTrackian is a marketing decision engine for brands and online stores, built to turn fragmented marketing and commerce data into clear, trustworthy decisions. The platform monitors data quality, detects anomalies, surfaces profit opportunities through rules-based prioritization, and delivers a daily plain-language brief, across nine connected marketing and commerce sources. Trackian is built and operated by a small specialist team spanning software engineering, data science, product, marketing, and customer success. Learn more at https://trackian.com

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