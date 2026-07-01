A Fresh Face on Wall Avenue: Arnold Auto Repair Unveils a Bold New Shop Sign

Ogden's trusted auto repair shop marks a new chapter with fresh signage at its long-standing Wall Avenue location.

Arnold Auto Repair (NASDAQ:AAR)

This new sign reflects the pride we take in this shop and the community we've served for nearly three decades. It's our way of showing Ogden we're here to stay.” — Chad Arnold, Owner, Arnold Auto Repair

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arnold Auto Repair Raises a New Sign at Its Wall Avenue Shop in Ogden, Utah

OGDEN, UT - May 2026 - Arnold Auto Repair, a cornerstone of the Ogden automotive community since 1997, has unveiled a bold new sign at its Wall Avenue shop. It is a visible reminder that a business built on trust and consistency continues to invest in its presence and its people.

The updated signage gives the shop a refreshed, professional look while staying true to the identity Ogden drivers have come to rely on. For a business that has served the community for over 37 years from the same location, the new sign is a practical upgrade. It also makes a clear statement of longevity.

When it comes to dependable auto repair services in Ogden, UT, residents have long turned to the Wall Avenue shop. The team handles everything from routine oil changes and brake repairs to engine diagnostics, transmission service, and AC repair. The shop's ASE-certified technicians service all makes and models. These include domestic, European, and Asian, with most repairs backed by a nationwide NAPA AutoCare warranty.

Beyond the new exterior look, the shop’s day-to-day commitment remains unchanged. Customers can still expect transparent pricing with no hidden fees and same-day service when available. Early drop-off, after-hours pick-up, online scheduling, and flexible financing options are also available.

Those qualities have helped Arnold Auto Repair earn a 4.9-star rating on Google. The shop also receives consistent praise from drivers across the greater Ogden area. This includes customers from Layton, Farmington, Kaysville, North Ogden, Harrisville, West Haven, Syracuse, Bountiful, Brigham City, and Huntsville.

A Message From the Owner

"This new sign reflects the pride we take in this shop and the community we've served for nearly three decades. We've always believed that how you show up matters, and this is one more way we're showing up for the people of Ogden. Whether it's your first visit or you've been coming here for years, we want you to know Arnold Auto Repair is here to stay," said Chad Arnold, Owner of Arnold Auto Repair.

About Arnold Auto Repair

Arnold Auto Repair has been a trusted provider of automotive services in Ogden, Utah, since 1997. The shop is located at 1401 Wall Avenue, Ogden, UT 84404. It offers a full range of auto repair services that Ogden, UT, drivers depend on, including brake repair, transmission service, engine diagnostics, AC repair, and oil changes. Its ASE-certified technicians service all makes and models; domestic, European, and Asian, and most repairs are covered by a nationwide NAPA AutoCare warranty. The shop is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 AM to 5:00 PM. Appointments can be scheduled online or by calling (801) 395-0666.

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