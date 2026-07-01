Statewide Child Fatality Review Committee - 07/10/2026

Notice of Public Meeting The Statewide Child Fatality Review Committee will meet Friday, July 10, 2026, 9 a.m. - noon ET in the Robert O. Yoho Board Room

Indiana Department of Health

2 N. Meridian St. Indianapolis, IN 46204 Join the livestream here ***Please note: after the public portion of the meeting, case review will be conducted in a session closed to the public to protect privacy***

Name/Representation - Appointing Authority - Date of Appointment - Term Expires Alfarena Ballew/Coroner - Governor - 07/01/2004 - N/A Chief Medical Officer/Indiana Department of Health - Governor - Vacant - N/A Vacant/local health department - Governor - Vacant - N/A Shannon Thompson (interim)/pediatrician - Governor - Interim - N/A Jennifer Barrett/law enforcement - Governor - 10/01/2023 - N/A Michael Sharp/emergency medical services provider - Governor - 01/01/2023 - N/A Adam Krupp/Department of Child Services - Governor - 09/10/2025 - N/A Elyse Madigan/prosecuting attorney - Governor - 10/01/2023 - N/A Roland Kohr/pathologist - Governor - 07/01/2004 - N/A Angela Comsa/mental health care provider - Governor - 01/01/2023 - N/A Nick Miller - Governor - 01/01/2018 - N/A Vacant/Indiana Department of Education - Governor - Vacant - N/A Haley Hannant/epidemiologist - Governor - 10/01/2023 - N/A Jamie Smith/State Child Fatality Review coordinator - Governor - 10/01/2023 - N/A Kimberly Minniear/Department of Child Services ombudsman - Governor - 11/20/2023 - N/A

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