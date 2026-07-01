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Indiana Department of Health Executive Board of Directors - 07/08/2026

Notice of Public Meeting

The Indiana Department of Health Executive Board

will meet

Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. EDT

in the

Robert O. Yoho Executive Board Room - Third Floor

Indiana Department of Health
2 N. Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Join the livestream here

Join by phone: 317-552-1674
Conference ID: 685 341 473#

Member Name - Title - Appointing Authority - Appointment Date - Expiration Date

Stephen D. Sharp, MD /Chair - Physician - Governor - 05/14/1997 - 12/31/2026

Rex McKinney, FACHE - Hospital Administrator - Governor - 02/02/2023 - 12/31/2026

Troy Weirick, MD - Physician - Governor - 09/27/2023 - 12/31/2027

Brenda Goff, MS - Other Person - Governor - 09/14/2005 - 12/31/2026

Holly Robinson, MD - Physician - Governor - 05/13/2019 - 12/31/2026

Trisha Keffer, DVM - Veterinarian - Governor - 09/17/2008 - 08/31/2025

Stephanie Collins, MBA, MSN, RM, NEBC - Registered Nurse - Governor - 10/22/2025 - 10/31/2029

Armando E. Soto-Rojas, DDS - Dentist - Governor - 09/27/2023 - 12/31/2027

Suellyn Sorensen, PharmD, BCPS - Pharmacist - Governor - 11/16/2012 - 10/31/2029

Joshua Selig, PE - Engineer - Governor - 12/03/2025 - 11/30/2029

Matthew J. Sprunger, MD - Citizen Representative - Governor - 09/27/2023 - 12/31/2027

Doug Shuck, MBA, HFA - Health Facility Administrator - Governor - 11/06/2025 - 12/31/2026

Amelia E. Clark, DrPH, MA - Public Health Professional - Governor - 09/27/2023 - 12/31/2027

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Indiana Department of Health Executive Board of Directors - 07/08/2026

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