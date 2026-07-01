Sidewalk improvement project to begin in Rothville July 6

St. Joseph, Mo. – Ti-Zack Concrete, LLC, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, is scheduled to begin sidewalk improvements on Route EE in Rothville on Monday, July 6, and be completed by the end of the month.

The project to help ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), funded in part through the Transportation Alternatives Program, will improve sidewalks in Bosworth, Hale, Keytesville, Mendon, Norborne, Rothville and Sumner.

Traffic Impacts: Some lane closures will be necessary throughout the project. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and follow all traffic control, flaggers, signs and barricades. All vehicles and personal property will need to be removed from the work area prior to start of construction.

The following routes are also scheduled for ADA improvements:

Norborne (Route D) – July 20-Aug. 18.

Sumner (Route E) – nearing completion, handrail installation remaining.

Bosworth (Route M) – completed.

Hale (Missouri Route 139) – completed.

Mendon (Route CC) – completed.

Keytesville (Route K) – completed.

Once the sidewalk replacements are complete, crews will install signs and pavement markings.

To learn more about the project, visit: Missouri Route 139, Route CC, Route D, Route E, Route EE, Route M, and Route K Sidewalk/ADA Improvements in Carroll and Chariton Counties | Missouri Department of Transportation

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.

Also at modot.org, sign up online for work zone updates. Information is also available 24/7 at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or via social media.

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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Project Webpage

Missouri Route 11, Missouri Route 139, Route CC, Route D, Route E, Route EE, Route M, and Route K Sidewalk/ADA Improvements in Carroll and Chariton Counties | Missouri Department of Transportation