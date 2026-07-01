Grant Opportunity Available for EMS and Law Enforcement Officials in MoDOT?s Northeast District

HANNIBAL – The Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety is offering a grant opportunity to local EMS/Law Enforcement agencies beginning July 1. Regional funding will be used to cover the cost of requested equipment that supports efforts to reduce fatalities and serious injuries on Missouri’s roadways. Agencies must demonstrate how the requested equipment will improve roadway safety. This grant typically awards out road flare kits, safety vests and gloves, Stalker radars and more. Application submissions will be accepted July 1 – August 15, 2026.

Grant applications are scored in part based on the following:

Active participation with the Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety

Items received from this grant in the last several years

Participation in the enforcement campaigns with the MoDOT Highway Safety and Traffic Division

Proposed impact of the request on reducing traffic fatalities and serious injuries

Traffic data and statistics

Traffic safety engagement with the community

Interested agencies may complete the grant application by visiting www.savemolives.com/mcrs/Northeast-Region. For additional information, contact Intermediate Communications Specialist Tina Lee at (573) 248-2517 or MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (888-275-6636).