Ramp, single lane of eastbound I-70 in Columbia to close this morning for emergency pavement repairs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – For the safety of the traveling public, one lane of eastbound Interstate 70 and one off-ramp are set to close this morning for emergency pavement repairs.

Construction crews working with the Missouri Department of Transportation anticipate closing the ramp from eastbound I-70 to Missouri Route 163 (Providence Road) and the driving (right) lane of eastbound I-70 near mile marker 126.5, from 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, through the early morning of Thursday, July 2.

Due to the pavement repair, the ramp from Providence Road to westbound I-70 will not close overnight July 1 as previously planned.

Drivers traveling in Columbia on eastbound I-70 should consider alternate routes. Motorists are encouraged to give themselves extra time to travel through this area as backups are expected.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and pay attention in work zones. Buckle Up. Phone Down.

For additional information about current and upcoming detours and project status, please visit the Improve I-70 project website at: Improve I-70: Rocheport to Columbia | Missouri Department of Transportation

For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org. To receive the latest statewide news and text alerts, signup for e-updates.

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