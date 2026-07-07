Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty Ranked Among Nation’s Largest Brokerages in 2026 T3 Sixty Mega 1000

Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce its ranking as #321 in the nation on the 2026 T3 Sixty Mega 1000 list.

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce its ranking as #321 in the nation on the 2026 T3 Sixty Mega 1000 list, which recognizes the largest and most successful residential real estate brokerages in the United States based on sales volume.Published annually in the Real Estate Almanac by T3 Sixty, the Mega 1000 ranking serves as one of the real estate industry’s most respected benchmarks, highlighting the top-performing brokerages across the country. The ranking reflects 2025 brokerage performance and places Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty among the nation’s leading residential real estate firms.“We remain focused on delivering exceptional results for our clients, and this recognition reflects the collective efforts of our agents and staff throughout the region,” said Chris Lynch, President of Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.With offices in Portland, Kennebunk, Brunswick, Damariscotta, Camden, and Northeast Harbor, Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty continues to be a leader in luxury and lifestyle real estate across Northern New England. The firm’s success is built on a foundation of local expertise, innovative marketing, and a client-first approach that has defined the company for nearly two decades.The full 2026 T3 Sixty Mega 1000 rankings can be viewed through the Real Estate Almanac. Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty can be reached at 207-780-8900 and info@legacysir.com. Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, with offices in Portland, Kennebunk, Brunswick, Damariscotta, Camden, and Northeast Harbor, is Maine’s leading luxury and lifestyle property company with six offices and more than 100 agents serving Maine and New Hampshire’s coastal, lake, and mountain communities.Offices Located at:2 City Center, Portland, ME 04101 // 207.780.8900 (Greater Portland Maine Real Estate)150 Port Road, Kennebunk, ME 04043 // 207.967.0934 (Southern Maine and Seacoast New Hampshire Real Estate)141 Maine Street, Brunswick, ME 04011 // 207.729.2820 (Mid Coast Maine Real Estate)40 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543 // 207.563.2775 (Boothbay Harbor, Damariscotta, and Bristol Regions Real Estate)46 Bay View Street, Camden, ME 04843 // 207.230.1003 (Rockland, Camden, and North to Mount Desert Real Estate)6 Neighborhood Road, Northeast Harbor, ME 04662 // 207.780.8900 (Mount Desert, Bar Harbor, and Hancock County)

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