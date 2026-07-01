Wyoming Air National Guard to Fly Statewide Salute Across Wyoming on July 4

Two-route mission honors America’s 250th anniversary

‘Flying the Brand Across Wyoming’ reaches communities statewide

CHEYENNE, Wyo. June 23, 2026 — The 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard, will conduct a statewide flyover Saturday as part of America 250, the nationwide commemoration of the United States’ 250th anniversary of independence.

The mission, dubbed “Flying the Brand Across Wyoming,” will send Guard aircraft along two simultaneous routes — the Jackson Route and the Devils Tower Route — reaching more than a dozen communities from the eastern plains to the mountains of western Wyoming.

The 153rd Airlift Wing, based at Cheyenne’s Wyoming Air National Guard Base, operates the C-130 Hercules and is the state’s primary airlift asset. Both routes conclude at the state Capitol in Cheyenne at 1 p.m.

“We are proud to mark this milestone by flying over communities across Wyoming on Independence Day,” said Col. Brian Diehl, commander, 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard. “It is a great opportunity for our wing to connect with the people we serve and celebrate 250 years of American independence together.”

Jackson Route

The Jackson Route departs Cheyenne and travels west then north. All times are approximate:

Laramie, E. Grand Ave., 9:30 a.m.

Saratoga, W. Bridge Ave., 9:50 a.m.

Rock Springs, Pilot Butte Ave., 10:25 a.m.

Pinedale, American Legion Park, 10:50 a.m.

Jackson, N. Cache St., 11:10 a.m.

Dubois, W. Ramshorn St., 11:25 a.m.

Thermopolis, Broadway and N. Sixth St., 11:40 a.m.

Casper, Crossroads Park, 12:05 p.m.

Alcova, Alcova Resort, 12:15 p.m.

Cheyenne (state Capitol), Capitol St., 1 p.m.

Devils Tower Route

The Devils Tower Route departs Cheyenne and travels north through northeastern Wyoming. All times are approximate:

Torrington, W.C. St., 9:35 a.m.

Lusk, Main St., 9:50 a.m.

Newcastle, W. Main St., 10:15 a.m.

Hulett, Main St., 10:30 a.m.

Gillette, E. Second St., 10:45 a.m.

Sheridan, W. Loucks and S. Main St., 11:10 a.m.

Worland, N. 10th St., 11:50 a.m.

Cheyenne (state Capitol), Capitol St., 1 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to gather at or near the listed locations to view the aircraft. No tickets or registration are required.

All times and locations are approximate and subject to change based on weather and operational requirements. Flight routes have been coordinated with the Federal Aviation Administration and are fixed. The 153rd Airlift Wing is unable to accommodate requests for additional flyover locations.

About the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard

The 153rd Airlift Wing, headquartered in Cheyenne, is Wyoming’s only Air National Guard flying unit. Operating the C-130 Hercules, the wing provides airlift for troops and cargo, delivers humanitarian aid worldwide, and is one of only four units in the nation equipped with the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) for wildfire suppression. At home, the wing responds to state emergencies and natural disasters at the request of the Governor of Wyoming. The wing’s Airmen combine global reach with local impact, representing Wyoming and the nation wherever they serve.

Times and locations are approximate and subject to change.

Contact: Master Sgt. Jonathon Alderman, Public Affairs Superintendent, 153rd Airlift Wing

307-772-6424 | 153.aw.public.affairs.org@us. af.mil