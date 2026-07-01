NRP’s Operation Dry Water Takes Aim at Boating Under the Influence During Independence Day Weekend

July 1, 2026

Boaters should expect to see more police on the water and increased vessel safety checks to prioritize the safety of boaters who spend the holiday afloat.

NRP will conduct high-visibility patrols, safety checks and enhanced enforcement efforts statewide this holiday weekend. Maryland DNR photo.

This Independence Day weekend, the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) will increase boating enforcement patrols and target impaired boaters across the state during one of the busiest boating weekends of the summer.

Participating in Operation Dry Water for the 18th year, NRP will conduct high-visibility patrols and enhanced enforcement efforts statewide to remove impaired boat operators from Maryland’s waterways during the three-day campaign, July 3–5.

“The Fourth of July holiday is one of the busiest times on Maryland’s waterways, and everyone on the water has a role in keeping one another safe,” said Maj. Catherine Medellin, Boating Law Administrator for Maryland. “We want people to enjoy Maryland’s waterways, recreate responsibly, and return home safely. If you’ll be behind the helm, make the responsible choice to stay sober this holiday weekend and throughout the boating season.”

Boating while under the influence can have deadly consequences. According to NRP annual boating accident statistics, alcohol was a contributing factor in two of seven fatal boating accidents on Maryland’s waterways in 2025. Nationwide, alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating incidents.

During the 2025 Operation Dry Water campaign, NRP made nine Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol (OUI) arrests. Over the past five years of participating in the nationwide campaign, nearly 40 impaired boat operators have been removed from Maryland’s waterways and criminally charged.

NRP reminds boaters that the best way to enjoy a safe holiday weekend on the water is to remain sober – always have a “sober skipper” on board – and wear a life jacket at all times.

Before getting underway, boaters should make sure they have a properly fitting U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket for every person on board and that all required safety equipment is in good working order. Waterway users are also encouraged to file a float plan or, at a minimum, let someone know where they are going and when they expect to return.

Additionally, everyone should keep an eye on the sky – check the forecast prior to departing and continually monitor weather conditions while on the water. Rapidly changing weather conditions can make operating a vessel difficult or impossible if caught in a sudden storm. Heat and possible thunderstorms are expected throughout this holiday weekend.

Operation Dry Water is part of a national effort coordinated by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators.

More information about boating safety and regulations in Maryland along with boating accident statistics can be found by visiting dnr.maryland.gov/nrp.